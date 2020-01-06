'Cruise & Travel Expo 2020' Returns to Fort Myers January 13-14 and Punta Gorda on January 15
Consumers Are Invited to Meet One-on-One with Cruise Line and Resort Representatives; Special Deals and Promotions Available for Event Attendees Only Plus Prize Drawing
Jan 06, 2020, 13:18 ET
FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All Aboard Travel, a Travel Leaders Vacation Center and Southwest Florida's premier cruise and tour package travel agency, announced dates for Cruise & Travel Expo 2020. The much-anticipated event, where Southwest Florida travel enthusiasts can learn about the latest river and ocean cruise options, book travel packages and explore other exciting travel opportunities, will be held January 13-14 in Fort Myers and January 15 in Punta Gorda.
Hosted by All Aboard Travel, Cruise & Travel Expo 2020 was created to connect travelers with representatives from a wide variety of cruise lines, tour operators and resorts to help them plan their next vacation. Throughout the expo, guests can participate in partner presentations to hear about the latest travel trends and vacation options as well as enjoy special discounts on many types of travel packages. Attendees can also register for a drawing to win a seven-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin aboard the MSC Seaside.
"Cruise & Travel Expo 2020 will be full of new travel opportunities, incredible experiences and all the information you need to book your next unforgettable vacation," said Sharon Concepcion, Vice President of Leisure Operations for All Aboard Travel. "We encourage everyone to come and meet with travel company representatives and the experts from All Aboard Travel to get all their questions answered, receive insider tips and make reservations at some of the most exciting destinations in the world."
All Aboard Travel's Cruise & Travel Expo 2020 details are:
Fort Myers
January 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
January 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at Bell Tower Shops
13051 Bell Tower Dr.
Punta Gorda
January 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
75 Taylor St.
The prize drawing will take place January 17. For additional information, contact All Aboard Travel at 800.741.1770 or visit AllAboardTravel.com.
All Aboard Travel is a premier cruise and tour package travel agency dedicated to providing clients with the best value when traveling to destinations all over the world. All Aboard Travel offers exclusive valued cruise and land packages. All Aboard Travel has been in business for more than 30 years and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. It is part of Travel Leaders Group, which is one of the largest travel agency companies in North America with more than 7,000 locations. For more information on booking a vacation through All Aboard Travel, please call 800.741.1770, email contact@allaboardtravel.com or visit www.allaboardtravel.com.
Contact:
Elizabeth Gaerlan
646-747-9312
egaerlan@travelleaders.com
SOURCE All Aboard Travel
