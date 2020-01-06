'Cruise & Travel Expo 2020' Returns to Fort Myers January 13-14 and Punta Gorda on January 15

Hosted by All Aboard Travel , Cruise & Travel Expo 2020 was created to connect travelers with representatives from a wide variety of cruise lines, tour operators and resorts to help them plan their next vacation. Throughout the expo, guests can participate in partner presentations to hear about the latest travel trends and vacation options as well as enjoy special discounts on many types of travel packages. Attendees can also register for a drawing to win a seven-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin aboard the MSC Seaside .

"Cruise & Travel Expo 2020 will be full of new travel opportunities, incredible experiences and all the information you need to book your next unforgettable vacation," said Sharon Concepcion, Vice President of Leisure Operations for All Aboard Travel. "We encourage everyone to come and meet with travel company representatives and the experts from All Aboard Travel to get all their questions answered, receive insider tips and make reservations at some of the most exciting destinations in the world."

All Aboard Travel's Cruise & Travel Expo 2020 details are:

Fort Myers

January 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at Bell Tower Shops

13051 Bell Tower Dr.

Punta Gorda

January 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center

75 Taylor St.

The prize drawing will take place January 17. For additional information, contact All Aboard Travel at 800.741.1770 or visit AllAboardTravel.com.

All Aboard Travel is a premier cruise and tour package travel agency dedicated to providing clients with the best value when traveling to destinations all over the world. All Aboard Travel offers exclusive valued cruise and land packages. All Aboard Travel has been in business for more than 30 years and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. It is part of Travel Leaders Group, which is one of the largest travel agency companies in North America with more than 7,000 locations. For more information on booking a vacation through All Aboard Travel, please call 800.741.1770, email contact@allaboardtravel.com or visit www.allaboardtravel.com.

