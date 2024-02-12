Cruise Appoints Automotive and Autonomous Vehicle Safety Leader Steve Kenner as Chief Safety Officer

News provided by

Cruise LLC

12 Feb, 2024, 13:27 ET

Kenner brings experience from Kodiak, Aurora, Uber, Ford and GM to lead Cruise's Safety Governance, Systems and Operations 

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise LLC today announced it has hired experienced automotive safety leader Steve Kenner as its Chief Safety Officer. Kenner, who brings deep autonomous vehicle (AV) industry experience paired with safety engineering excellence in the automotive industry, will oversee Cruise's safety management systems and operations, working in direct partnership with the Cruise Board of Directors. In his new role, Kenner will report to Cruise President and Chief Administrative Officer Craig Glidden.

Continue Reading
Steve Kenner appointed Cruise Chief Safety Officer
Steve Kenner appointed Cruise Chief Safety Officer

"As we look forward to Cruise's next chapter, we know we must continually improve our overall safety performance and work to build trust with regulators, other government officials and our communities," said Glidden. "Steve Kenner brings the perfect blend of experience in AV and automotive safety excellence to help deliver on these important priorities." 

"Safety governance is a critical gating factor as we return to our mission and get Cruise cars back on the road safely," said Mo Elshenawy, President and Chief Technology Officer at Cruise. "We know that safety is a mindset every engineer and employee throughout Cruise embraces, and that greater accountability will be developed through Steve's expert leadership."

Kenner began his career as an engineer at General Motors and brings nearly four decades of experience in engineering and automotive safety across multiple leading U.S. automakers, including as Global Director of Automotive Safety at Ford. Most recently, he served as VP of Safety at self-driving trucking company Kodiak, where he defined the company's safety strategy and driverless safety case. He brings deep expertise on autonomous vehicle safety standards, safety culture and regulation through his previous leadership positions at Kodiak, Apple, Uber, Locomation and Aurora. Kenner holds an MBA from Stanford University and graduated from Kettering University (formerly known as General Motors Institute) with a B.S. in mechanical engineering.

"Safety requires that every team within a company work together to put passengers and other road users first. That partnership must include regulators, and I look forward to earning their trust. At the end of the day we have the same goal as regulators: to make our roadways safer and establish public confidence in the AV industry," Kenner said. "I have worked on safety critical technologies throughout my career, I believe in the safety potential of autonomous vehicles, and I want to safely and responsibly realize that potential.

"On a personal note, I started my career as an engineer at GM, so it's a full circle moment returning to work for a company so closely aligned with GM and its plans for the future."

For more information, contact GM Cruise LLC, Communications - [email protected].

SOURCE Cruise LLC

Also from this source

Cruise, GM and Honda to Bring Driverless Ridehail Service to Japan

Cruise, GM and Honda to Bring Driverless Ridehail Service to Japan

From the beginning, Cruise's mission has been to improve road safety, reduce emissions, and reduce congestion. As we work toward our goal of...
Cruise, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute present groundbreaking study establishing a human driving safety benchmark

Cruise, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute present groundbreaking study establishing a human driving safety benchmark

Cruise and The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, one of the leading transportation research institutes in the country,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.