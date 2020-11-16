Cruise Confidence Survey: 87 Percent Open To Cruising

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip announced the results of its latest cruise customer survey. The new poll of 3,602 U.S. respondents reveals that the vast majority of cruisers do intend on hitting the high seas again, once the pandemic wanes.

The survey comes following the expiration of The Centers for Disease Control's No Sail Order (NSO) , enabling a phased approach to resuming cruise ship passenger operations.

InsureMyTrip asked travelers whether they would go on a cruise right now if CDC cruise ship guidelines were in place.

Cruise Survey Results

Roughly 53 percent polled said they would not go on a cruise yet, 11 percent said probably, and 23 percent said yes. Meanwhile, 13 percent (472 respondents) said they would not go on a cruise.

Would you go on a cruise right now if CDC guidelines were in place? Votes % Yes 815 22.63% Probably 399 11.08% Not Yet 1,916 53.19% Never 472 13.1%

Travel Insurance & Cruising

InsureMyTrip recommends cruisers consider travel insurance with the Cancel For Any Reason coverage to best guard against covered COVID-19 related travel concerns.

Cruisers can visit the Travel Insurance & Coronavirus resource hub for more information on Cancel For Any Reason coverage or use the COVID-19 recommendation tool.

