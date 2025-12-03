Cruise Critic Releases the 2025 'Best in Cruise Awards,' Naming the Best Cruises of the Year

Virgin Voyages named the 'Best Cruise Line of the Year' in the Ocean Category; Explora Journeys, Avalon Waterways and National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions also named top cruise lines

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Critic®, the world's leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has announced the winners of its 17th annual Best in Cruise Awards , naming the best cruise lines and destinations of the year, based on expert insight and traveler ratings.

"The growth of the cruise industry is astounding – with nearly 40 million travelers expected to cruise in 2026,"1 shares Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic. "And as demand for cruise travel continues to grow, so do the array of options available."

"What makes Cruise Critic's awards stand out among a sea of 'best of' lists is the expertise behind the selections," explains Mark Patscher, General Manager of Cruise Critic. "Our team of editors has sailed on hundreds of cruise ships – from the largest mega-ships, to the smallest expedition vessels. We comb every corner of the globe to gather first-hand insights into a wide range of cruise offerings available to travelers. That, combined with the ratings, reviews and opinions from our community of more than two million cruisers, ensures these awards are a true gauge of which cruise lines stand out as the absolute best of the best this year."

2025 Award Highlights

Selected by Cruise Critic's international team of cruise experts

Ocean Awards

Best Ocean Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Virgin Voyages has redefined cruising, delivering cutting-edge innovation, nearly all-inclusive fares and exceptional onboard experiences, exceeding every expectation along the way."



Best New Ship: Celebrity Xcel

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Celebrity Xcel elevates and reinvents Celebrity Cruises' acclaimed Edge-class of ships. From the transformative experience of The Bazaar, to delicious new specialty restaurants and enhanced entertainment, Xcel feels familiar yet boldly refreshed – pushing Celebrity in a new and exciting direction."



Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Carnival Cruise Line continues to deliver the best value for your vacation dollar. Its base fares are lower than many other cruise lines, but it doesn't skimp on inclusions or leave you feeling nickle-and-dimed."



Cruisers' Choice Award: Margaritaville at Sea

According to Cruise Critic Member JD94: "From the moment we stepped aboard, we were welcomed with warmth and genuine hospitality. From seamless onboarding and deboarding to the incredible crew and entertainment, there's truly nothing that could've made this experience better. We can't wait to sail again – and highly recommend Margaritaville at Sea Islander to anyone looking for a truly special voyage!"



River Awards

Best River Cruise Line: Avalon Waterways

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Avalon Waterways stands out across the board in its offerings. We love the line's well-thought-out Panorama Suites; itineraries that offer a wide choice of active, classic and discovery excursions; and food that is fresh and varied."



Best New River Ship: AmaMagdalena

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Custom-built to travel Colombia's Magdalena River, AmaMagdalena is a celebration of the vibrant South American country. The 60-passenger, three-deck river ship is thoughtfully designed with locally made, handcrafted furniture and decor, but the ship's biggest triumph might be unlocking new frontiers for river cruising."



Cruisers' Choice Award: Avalon Waterways

According to Cruise Critic Member Kentavo: "The ship was magnificent, comfortable rooms, delicious meals and a staff that went above and beyond continuously. Every single staff member was courteous, engaging, smiling, welcoming and friendly. Enough positive words cannot be said about the staff."



Luxury Awards

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Explora Journeys has redefined the luxury sector with its two boutique vessels – delivering an onboard experience that sets new standards in service, cuisine and accommodation."



Best New Luxury Ship: Oceania Allura

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Oceania Allura boasts exquisite design, spacious staterooms and an emphasis on culinary excellence. Its dramatic atrium sets the tone for luxury from the moment you board, and its wide variety of restaurants – from menus from multi-Michelin-Starred Jacques Pepin, to a venue dedicated to clean-eating – leave every palate satisfied. It's clear Allura has set the tone for the future for Oceania Cruises."



Cruisers' Choice Award: Viking Cruises

According to Cruise Critic Member T L M: "Viking made our cruise experience effortless. From beginning to end the staff and crew anticipated our needs and exceeded our expectations. Our experience was superior overall: food options = excellent; entertainment = superb, enrichment lectures = informative; cabin = well appointed and cozy."



Expedition Awards

Best Expedition Cruise Line: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "While others chase trends, National Geographic-Lindblad keeps redefining exploration. On every voyage, you'll find passionate guides, excellent enrichment learning and guests with a shared sense of curiosity."



Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions

According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Quark Expeditions goes above and beyond to ensure cruisers discover polar regions in true adrenaline-pumping style. From kayaking and paddleboarding the icy, marine life-rich waters to alpine trekking, heli-hiking and camping in dramatic settings, the cruise line delivers unparalleled experiences in unforgettable places."



Cruisers' Choice Award: Aqua Expeditions

According to Cruise Critic Member Estelle1961: "Without a doubt one of the best cruises we have been on. The ship and rooms are absolutely beautiful, but it is the incredible staff, great food and amazing excursions that really made this trip so memorable. Our only regret is not booking a longer trip....hope to sail with Aqua again soon!"



2025 Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards

Ocean Category

Best Ocean Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Best New Ship: Celebrity Xcel

Best Cabins: Disney Cruise Line

Best for Couples: Princess Cruises

Best Dining: Virgin Voyages

Best Entertainment: Virgin Voyages

Best Enrichment: Cunard Line

Best for Families: MSC Cruises

Best Itineraries: Holland America Line

Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages

Best Nightlife: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best for Remote Workers: Royal Caribbean International

Best Service: Holland America Line

Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Spa: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises' MSC Yacht Club

Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line

Best Digital Experience: Princess Cruises

Best North American Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Best Cruise Line Private Destination: Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay

River Category

Best River Cruise Line: Avalon Waterways

Best New River Ship: AmaMagdalena

Best for Active Cruisers: Avalon Waterways

Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways

Best for Couples: VIVA Cruises

Best Dining: Riverside Luxury Cruises

Best for Entertainment: Scenic

Best Enrichment: AmaWaterways

Best for Families: Adventures by Disney

Best for First-Timers: Viking

Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Best for Luxury: Riverside Luxury Cruises

Best for Remote Workers: Viking

Best Service: Scenic

Best for Solo Travelers: American Cruise Lines

Best Value for Money: Gate 1 Travel

Luxury Category

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys

Best New Luxury Ship: Oceania Allura

Best Cabins: Explora Journeys

Best for Couples: SeaDream Yacht Club

Best Dining: Explora Journeys

Best Enrichment: Viking

Best for Families: Explora Journeys

Best Itineraries: Crystal Cruises

Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Azamara

Best for Remote Workers: Viking

Best Service: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Best Shore Excursions: Oceania Cruises

Best for Solo Travelers: Oceania Cruises

Best Spa: Viking

Best Value for Money: Windstar Cruises

Expedition Category

Best Expedition Cruise Line: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions

Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Dining: Scenic

Best for Education and Enrichment: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Best Itineraries: Ponant

Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Quasar

Best for Light Expedition: Viking

Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions

Best Service: Aqua Expeditions

Best Spa: Viking

Best Value for Money: Swan Hellenic Cruises

Best in Alaska: UnCruise Adventures

Best in Antarctica: Quark Expeditions

Best in the Arctic: Ponant Cruises

Best in the Galapagos: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Cruisers' Choice Category

Top-Rated Ocean Cruise Lines

Margaritaville at Sea Virgin Voyages Celebrity Cruises

Top-Rated River Cruise Lines

Avalon Waterways Viking Emerald Cruises

Top-Rated Luxury Cruise Lines

Viking Explora Journeys The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Top-Rated Expedition Cruise Lines

Aqua Expeditions Quasar Expeditions Quark Expeditions

To view the full details of each category, visit the 2025 Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards .

