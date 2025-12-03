Cruise Critic Releases the 2025 'Best in Cruise Awards,' Naming the Best Cruises of the Year

News provided byCruise Critic
Virgin Voyages named the 'Best Cruise Line of the Year' in the Ocean Category; Explora Journeys, Avalon Waterways and National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions also named top cruise lines
NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Critic®, the world's leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has announced the winners of its 17th annual Best in Cruise Awards, naming the best cruise lines and destinations of the year, based on expert insight and traveler ratings.
"The growth of the cruise industry is astounding – with nearly 40 million travelers expected to cruise in 2026,"1 shares Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic. "And as demand for cruise travel continues to grow, so do the array of options available."
"What makes Cruise Critic's awards stand out among a sea of 'best of' lists is the expertise behind the selections," explains Mark Patscher, General Manager of Cruise Critic. "Our team of editors has sailed on hundreds of cruise ships – from the largest mega-ships, to the smallest expedition vessels. We comb every corner of the globe to gather first-hand insights into a wide range of cruise offerings available to travelers. That, combined with the ratings, reviews and opinions from our community of more than two million cruisers, ensures these awards are a true gauge of which cruise lines stand out as the absolute best of the best this year."
2025 Award Highlights
Selected by Cruise Critic's international team of cruise experts
Ocean Awards
- Best Ocean Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Virgin Voyages has redefined cruising, delivering cutting-edge innovation, nearly all-inclusive fares and exceptional onboard experiences, exceeding every expectation along the way."
- Best New Ship: Celebrity Xcel
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Celebrity Xcel elevates and reinvents Celebrity Cruises' acclaimed Edge-class of ships. From the transformative experience of The Bazaar, to delicious new specialty restaurants and enhanced entertainment, Xcel feels familiar yet boldly refreshed – pushing Celebrity in a new and exciting direction."
- Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Carnival Cruise Line continues to deliver the best value for your vacation dollar. Its base fares are lower than many other cruise lines, but it doesn't skimp on inclusions or leave you feeling nickle-and-dimed."
- Cruisers' Choice Award: Margaritaville at Sea
According to Cruise Critic Member JD94: "From the moment we stepped aboard, we were welcomed with warmth and genuine hospitality. From seamless onboarding and deboarding to the incredible crew and entertainment, there's truly nothing that could've made this experience better. We can't wait to sail again – and highly recommend Margaritaville at Sea Islander to anyone looking for a truly special voyage!"
River Awards
- Best River Cruise Line: Avalon Waterways
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Avalon Waterways stands out across the board in its offerings. We love the line's well-thought-out Panorama Suites; itineraries that offer a wide choice of active, classic and discovery excursions; and food that is fresh and varied."
- Best New River Ship: AmaMagdalena
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Custom-built to travel Colombia's Magdalena River, AmaMagdalena is a celebration of the vibrant South American country. The 60-passenger, three-deck river ship is thoughtfully designed with locally made, handcrafted furniture and decor, but the ship's biggest triumph might be unlocking new frontiers for river cruising."
- Cruisers' Choice Award: Avalon Waterways
According to Cruise Critic Member Kentavo: "The ship was magnificent, comfortable rooms, delicious meals and a staff that went above and beyond continuously. Every single staff member was courteous, engaging, smiling, welcoming and friendly. Enough positive words cannot be said about the staff."
Luxury Awards
- Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Explora Journeys has redefined the luxury sector with its two boutique vessels – delivering an onboard experience that sets new standards in service, cuisine and accommodation."
- Best New Luxury Ship: Oceania Allura
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Oceania Allura boasts exquisite design, spacious staterooms and an emphasis on culinary excellence. Its dramatic atrium sets the tone for luxury from the moment you board, and its wide variety of restaurants – from menus from multi-Michelin-Starred Jacques Pepin, to a venue dedicated to clean-eating – leave every palate satisfied. It's clear Allura has set the tone for the future for Oceania Cruises."
- Cruisers' Choice Award: Viking Cruises
According to Cruise Critic Member T L M: "Viking made our cruise experience effortless. From beginning to end the staff and crew anticipated our needs and exceeded our expectations. Our experience was superior overall: food options = excellent; entertainment = superb, enrichment lectures = informative; cabin = well appointed and cozy."
Expedition Awards
-
- Best Expedition Cruise Line: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "While others chase trends, National Geographic-Lindblad keeps redefining exploration. On every voyage, you'll find passionate guides, excellent enrichment learning and guests with a shared sense of curiosity."
- Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions
According to Cruise Critic's Editors: "Quark Expeditions goes above and beyond to ensure cruisers discover polar regions in true adrenaline-pumping style. From kayaking and paddleboarding the icy, marine life-rich waters to alpine trekking, heli-hiking and camping in dramatic settings, the cruise line delivers unparalleled experiences in unforgettable places."
- Cruisers' Choice Award: Aqua Expeditions
According to Cruise Critic Member Estelle1961: "Without a doubt one of the best cruises we have been on. The ship and rooms are absolutely beautiful, but it is the incredible staff, great food and amazing excursions that really made this trip so memorable. Our only regret is not booking a longer trip....hope to sail with Aqua again soon!"
2025 Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards
Ocean Category
Best Ocean Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages
Best New Ship: Celebrity Xcel
Best Cabins: Disney Cruise Line
Best for Couples: Princess Cruises
Best Dining: Virgin Voyages
Best Entertainment: Virgin Voyages
Best Enrichment: Cunard Line
Best for Families: MSC Cruises
Best Itineraries: Holland America Line
Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages
Best Nightlife: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best for Remote Workers: Royal Caribbean International
Best Service: Holland America Line
Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Spa: Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises
Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International
Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises' MSC Yacht Club
Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line
Best Digital Experience: Princess Cruises
Best North American Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida
Best Cruise Line Private Destination: Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay
River Category
Best River Cruise Line: Avalon Waterways
Best New River Ship: AmaMagdalena
Best for Active Cruisers: Avalon Waterways
Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways
Best for Couples: VIVA Cruises
Best Dining: Riverside Luxury Cruises
Best for Entertainment: Scenic
Best Enrichment: AmaWaterways
Best for Families: Adventures by Disney
Best for First-Timers: Viking
Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Best for Luxury: Riverside Luxury Cruises
Best for Remote Workers: Viking
Best Service: Scenic
Best for Solo Travelers: American Cruise Lines
Best Value for Money: Gate 1 Travel
Luxury Category
Best Luxury Cruise Line: Explora Journeys
Best New Luxury Ship: Oceania Allura
Best Cabins: Explora Journeys
Best for Couples: SeaDream Yacht Club
Best Dining: Explora Journeys
Best Enrichment: Viking
Best for Families: Explora Journeys
Best Itineraries: Crystal Cruises
Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Azamara
Best for Remote Workers: Viking
Best Service: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Best Shore Excursions: Oceania Cruises
Best for Solo Travelers: Oceania Cruises
Best Spa: Viking
Best Value for Money: Windstar Cruises
Expedition Category
Best Expedition Cruise Line: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions
Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions
Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line
Best Dining: Scenic
Best for Education and Enrichment: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions
Best Itineraries: Ponant
Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Quasar
Best for Light Expedition: Viking
Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions
Best Service: Aqua Expeditions
Best Spa: Viking
Best Value for Money: Swan Hellenic Cruises
Best in Alaska: UnCruise Adventures
Best in Antarctica: Quark Expeditions
Best in the Arctic: Ponant Cruises
Best in the Galapagos: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions
Cruisers' Choice Category
Top-Rated Ocean Cruise Lines
- Margaritaville at Sea
- Virgin Voyages
- Celebrity Cruises
Top-Rated River Cruise Lines
- Avalon Waterways
- Viking
- Emerald Cruises
Top-Rated Luxury Cruise Lines
- Viking
- Explora Journeys
- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Top-Rated Expedition Cruise Lines
- Aqua Expeditions
- Quasar Expeditions
- Quark Expeditions
To view the full details of each category, visit the 2025 Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards.
12026 forecast numbers based on data from the Cruise Lines International Association
About Cruise Critic
Cruise Critic® is an online cruise guide, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers, from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 650,000 cruise reviews and hosts the world's largest online cruise community where travelers share experiences and opinions with fellow cruisers. Cruise Critic was the first consumer cruise site on the Internet, launched in October 1995 by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.
About Tripadvisor, Inc.
The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, restaurants, and other travel categories such as hotels. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.
Media Contact:
Aubrey Manzo Dunn
[email protected]
