Cruise into the Holidays with GOWithUs.com

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers booking cruises can cross one item off their trip planning to-do list: transportation to/from ports and airports and hotels. International ground transportation company GOWithUs.com, (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) provides these services for passengers needing rides to and from ports of call.

Cruises represent one of the main segments of the leisure travel and tourism sector, and as a post-COVID travel returns to normal, cruise bookings are expected to be strong for the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

Convenient and economical ground transportation Safe, affordable airport ground transportation

Among the ports of call and cities served by GO operators are: Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Cape Canaveral and Jacksonville, Fla.; Manhattan and Brooklyn cruise terminals and Ports of New York and New Jersey; Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal in New Jersey; Baltimore, Md.; Boston; San Juan Cruise Port in Puerto Rico; Seattle; San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles, Calif.; and Honolulu. Check the website, GOWithUs.com for a complete list of airports and cities served.

"After COVID, people are ready to see the world again and cruises are a great way for families to travel together while catering to individual activity preferences," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group LLC, GOWithUs' parent company. "But with inflation and the looming recession, we acknowledge that it's important to address economic concerns by offering affordable transportation options to get to and from cruise boat terminals."

While GO's primary services are between airports, hotels, businesses, residences and ports, the company also offers ground transportation and around town services to tourist sites sports venues and other entertainment destinations within popular areas. Discounted tickets for attractions and tours are available on the site via partner CitySights, providing convenient one-stop shopping for travelers.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

Contact:

Dyana Flanigan, Flanigan Communications, Inc., 312-213-6233

SOURCE GO Group, LLC