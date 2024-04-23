Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Award Winners

"The 2024 Hall of Fame Winners are an extraordinary group of industry leaders with incredible passion for travel and limitless dedication to their clients and guests," said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, CLIA. "They are innovators, visionaries, and a shining example of how hard work and leadership lead to success. We are proud to honor their impressive contributions to the cruise industry."

CLIA Congratulates its Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2024

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WINNER

Awarded to two individuals — one from the CLIA North American Travel Trade Membership and one from either a CLIA Global Cruise Line Member or River Marketing Affiliate — who are lifetime champions of cruise travel and have made monumental contributions to the cruise industry.

Christine Duffy

President

Carnival Cruise Line

Steering the flagship brand of Miami-based global cruise industry leader Carnival Corporation & plc. and the world's most popular cruise line, Carnival Cruise Line, President Christine Duffy leads more than 48,000 team members delivering fun and memorable cruises to more than 5.5 million guests each year. Duffy is at the helm of all operations across Carnival's fleet of 27 ships sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and two homeports in Australia, where she also oversees the operations of three ships that sail for P&O Cruises Australia.

Duffy most recently ushered the company through a rapid growth phase with the acquisition of five new ships in a period of two years. The cruise line's fleet expansion continues with two more of its largest and most innovative Excel- class ships in 2027 and 2028. She's also currently focused on the development of the cruise line's new exclusive destination, Celebration Key, which opens in July 2025 on Grand Bahama.

Under Duffy's leadership, Carnival became the first major U.S. cruise line to have its entire fleet back in operations after the industry-wide pause. Part of that restart coincided with the cruise line's implementation of Liquefied Natural Gas, with Carnival's Mardi Gras becoming the first LNG-powered cruise ship in North America. The same ship also took cruise ship attractions to new heights with the introduction of BOLT: The Ultimate SeaCoaster, a first at sea. Duffy's tenure also includes several major milestones in the company's history, including the year-long celebration of its 50th birthday in 2022 and the moment it welcomed its 100 millionth guest on board in 2023.

Expanding the company's ubiquitous brand recognition, Duffy continues to build partnerships, from inviting Shaquille O'Neal on board as the company's Chief Fun Officer and Emeril Lagasse as the fleet's Chief Culinary Officer, to meeting ambitious fundraising goals for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and supporting military families through Operation Homefront.

Duffy, the cruise line's first woman president, has served in this role since 2015 while simultaneously advocating for the entire cruise industry – including an appointment to the Secretary of Commerce to the United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and having also served as chair of the U.S. Travel Association, the national, non-profit organization representing all components of the travel industry, from 2020 to 2022. She joined Carnival after a successful tenure as president and CEO of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which represents the $120 billion global cruise industry. As the first woman to lead CLIA, she elevated the industry's profile before consumers, regulators, industry stakeholders and the media.

Prior to CLIA, Christine spent 10 years at Maritz Travel Company, the world's largest corporate meeting, events, and incentive travel company, where she was the company's first woman president and CEO. While leading Maritz, Christine played an important role with industry leaders and U.S. travel during the financial crisis of 2008, raising awareness about the importance of business travel and solidifying support in Washington. Her leadership led to a number of initiatives, including the first-ever public/private partnership to promote international travel to the U.S. creating what is known today as Brand USA. Throughout her career, Duffy has been a strong supporter of women's leadership in the travel industry, leading initiatives that delivered research and programs to help women advance their careers.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WINNER

John Lovell, CTC

President

Travel Leaders Group

John Lovell, CTC, President of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, is a travel industry veteran with more than two decades of executive experience, a respected voice on travel trends and a leader in supporting the charitable needs of the travel community. Based in Orlando, Fla., Lovell leads a division that generates gross travel sales approaching $21 billion annually. The division includes Internova's consortia operation, its large host agency and its wholly owned cruise, leisure, and specialty agencies. He oversees Travel Leaders Group's partnerships with travel suppliers, including cruise lines, tour operators, car rental companies and travel insurance entities, working to strengthen their vital relationships with travel advisors. As President of Travel Leaders Group, Lovell is also responsible for the strategic operations, sales, marketing, and overall growth of Travel Leaders Network, one of the largest travel agency organizations in North America. Prior to his current role, which he took on in 2020, Lovell served as President, Leisure Travel, Supplier Relations & Networks for Travel Leaders Group and as President of Vacation.com. At the time, Vacation.com was the largest travel agency consortium in the United States. In 2016, Travel Leaders Network was formed when Travel Leaders Franchise Group and Vacation.com were combined. Before becoming President of Vacation.com in 2011, he held several other positions within the company, including Vice President of Sales, Industry Relations, and Revenue Management. He was originally hired in 2002 as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Before joining Vacation.com, Lovell held the position of Director of Travel Industry Sales at ANC Rental Corporation. He also worked as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Renaissance Travel Solutions. His first job in the travel industry was at the Hertz Corporation, serving as Regional Sales Manager for the state of Florida. Additionally, Lovell spent nine years at BAT Industries, working his way up to Director of Global Accounts for the tobacco giant while based in London. Lovell is recognized within the industry for his expertise on the growing popularity of travel advisors, as well as cruise and leisure travel trends and the retail travel business. But he is also a leader in connecting the travel industry with those in need at home and around the world. In 2015, he founded the Family Bonds Foundation, the nonprofit giving arm of Travel Leaders Group that supports the charitable needs of those who work within the travel industry as well as the broader community.

TRAVEL AGENCY OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNER

Awarded to a CLIA Travel Agency Member or Premier Agency Member that has demonstrated innovative and visionary leadership in their approach to promoting cruise travel, growing their cruise travel sales, and supporting their affiliated travel advisors.

Travel Planners International

Travel Planners International (TPI) is recognized for its pivotal role in transforming the travel industry through relentless innovation and a forward-thinking approach. They empower travel professionals with cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training, and robust marketing tools, setting a high standard for excellence and creativity in delivering exceptional travel experiences. TPI's 35-year influence is evident in its pioneering initiatives and services, significantly shaping the travel sector's evolution. Their commitment to innovation is reflected in their adaptive strategies, embracing changes and emerging trends to stay ahead in a competitive market. This forward-thinking mindset, led by President, Ken Gagliano, COO/Executive Vice President, Tony Gagliano, Jr., and Senior Vice President, Erwing Hernandez, ensures TPI advisors are equipped with the latest tools and knowledge to thrive in the dynamic travel landscape. The organization's dedication to innovation extends to its business model and partnership strategies, where they foster a culture of collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit. By encouraging creativity and flexibility, TPI enables its advisors to tailor unique travel experiences, leveraging the latest industry insights and technologies to meet the ever-changing demands of today's travelers. TPI's notable achievements and sustained industry leadership highlight their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the empowerment of travel professionals. Their enduring legacy is not just in their accomplishments but in their continuous pursuit of pioneering solutions that drive the travel industry forward, ensuring a vibrant future for travel professionals and clients alike.

ELITE CRUISE COUNSELLOR OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNER

Awarded to a CLIA Individual Agent Member who has demonstrated their career commitment to professional development through achievement of Elite Cruise Counsellor or Elite Cruise Counsellor Scholar status – the pinnacle of CLIA certification – with the requisite sales requirements as well as significantly impacted the travel agent landscape through contributions to their agency.

Michael Akana, ECCS

"Travel, new experiences, and diverse culture challenges our assumptions about the world. Believing travel opens up our minds and breaks us out of our routine."

Michael Akana is one of the few travel agents certified by Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA) as an Elite Cruise Counsellor Scholar (ECCS), the highest level of CLIA certification. Michael also holds a master's degree in Recreation, Hospitality and Tourism, is a Certified Travel Counselor from the Travel Institute, and is an ASTA Verified Travel Advisor. Michael began selling travel in 2006 following a career in management support of humanitarian agencies. He continues humanitarian work in Disaster Response with the American Red Cross, youth development with Kiwanis International and crisis response and addiction treatment with El Centro de Libertad/The Freedom Center. Michael serves on CLIA's Strategic Trade and Relations Board and is co- author of the Travel Advisor's Handbook and the Travel Advisor's Cruise Handbook.

