'Cruise On' Sails Onto the Scene as the Newest Publication Dedicated to the Ever-Growing Cruise Market

DENVER, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The official launch of Cruise On , a new travel publication that inspires a community of 30,000 subscribers to travel the world by sea, was announced today by parent company Inboxlab . Cruise On is the newest publication on the market and engages its audience with tips, insider information and exclusive deals to match their maritime preferences. Cruise On is the latest in Inboxlab's travel verticals which includes flagship brand, The Discoverer , a modern e-travel guide that reaches nearly 4M travel aficionados.

Curated by industry experts, fresh content is delivered directly to subscribers' inboxes daily. From the serene waters of the Italian riviera to the striking shores of Alaska's coast, Cruise On invites its audience to find a cruise that speaks to them and book it with the click of a button. Cruise On is the source for top deals from around the world. Packed with inspirational reviews, the hottest destination advice, and the very latest ocean and river cruise news, Cruise On helps both new and experienced cruisers alike plan their next trip. Cruise On partners with a variety of cruise companies to give its subscribers access to the best deals at sea while providing inspiration and awareness about cruising.

Annette Hogan, Inboxlab's Senior Director of Partnerships for its Travel Division, says: "Cruise On has the pulse on the ever-growing cruise market and the experiences travelers seek from state-of-the-art ships to holistic wellness offerings, impressive itineraries and delectable dining options."

Inboxlab is an expansive network focused on building successful brands around the inbox. Poised to be one of the largest content powerhouses in the world, Inboxlab is revolutionary in its scope and scale, brilliantly innovating email to engage and inspire its audience via the inbox. Inboxlab's flagship travel brand, The Discoverer, is a modern e-travel guide that transports its robust community of nearly 4M travel aficionados to far off destinations. Inboxlab is creating a transformative cultural movement with cutting-edge educational, entertaining, and inspiring content. Inboxlab was recently selected as one of Built In Colorado's 50 Startups to Watch in 2019 . Cruise On, a new travel publication that inspires a community of 30,000 subscribers to travel the world by sea is the latest brand to be announced by its parent company.

