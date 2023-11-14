Cruise Planners Earns Prestigious Ranking Among South Florida Business Journal's Top 100 Private Companies

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, the largest home-based franchise agency with a network of more than 2,500 travel advisors is pleased to announce its inclusion in the South Florida Business Journal's esteemed list of Top 100 Private Companies. The South Florida Business Journal's Top 100 Private Companies list is a highly sought-after accolade, showcasing businesses that have made significant contributions to the South Florida economy through their outstanding performance and dedication to excellence. Cruise Planners is honored to be recognized among this elite group of thriving enterprises.

Cruise Planners Michelle Fee, CEO and Theresa Scalzitti, COO attend the South Florida Business Journal Top 100 Private Companies awards ceremony
Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners, expressed her enthusiasm for the achievement, saying, "Being named one of South Florida Business Journal's Top 100 Private Companies is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible team of franchise owners, advisors and our Home Office Team. We are proud to be part of the vibrant South Florida business community and will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the travel industry."

The South Florida Business Journal's Top 100 Private Companies list highlights businesses from a variety of sectors that have excelled in financial growth, community involvement, and overall impact on the region. Cruise Planners' inclusion in this prestigious list reaffirms its position as a major player in the travel industry, not only in South Florida but on a national scale.

This recognition is yet another milestone for Cruise Planners, coming on the heels of several other industry awards and accolades such as, Franchise Business Review's Most Innovative Franchise, #1 in Category, ranked #3 on Franchise Business Review's top 200 ranking, and South Florida Business Journal's Fast 50 Award. The company remains dedicated to driving innovation and exceeding the expectations of its clients.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors. For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/

