Cruise Planners Named on Entrepreneur's Top 10 Franchises and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Culture Lists

Cruise Planners earned the No. 2 ranking in the Recreation category on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top 10 Franchises in Every Industry list, featured in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking highlights top-performing franchise brands across major industries, further confirming Cruise Planners' position as one of the most compelling franchise opportunities in the travel and recreation space.

In addition, Cruise Planners was named on Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top Franchises for Culture list, also known as the Culture100. Franchise Business Review's rankings are based on independent surveys of more than 29,000 franchise owners who evaluate their franchisor's leadership, support, collaboration, culture, and overall satisfaction, providing valuable insights for prospective franchise owners as they consider their next business opportunity.

"To be recognized by both Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review is incredibly meaningful because these honors speak to who we are as a brand," said Michelle Fee, Founder and Executive Officer of Cruise Planners. "Entrepreneur's recognition highlights the strength of our franchise opportunity and broadens our reach to those seeking a business that allows them to explore the world through travel. Franchise Business Review's Culture100 award reflects the strong culture of mutual support, mentorship, and leadership of our franchise owners, and we are incredibly proud to be celebrated not only for our growth and innovation, but also for the culture and support system that make Cruise Planners so special."

Both recognitions come as Cruise Planners continues to invest heavily in its proprietary technology, marketing, training, and personalized support that help franchise owners grow successful travel businesses. From its award-winning Home Office Team to its collaborative advisor community, Cruise Planners has built a franchise model designed to help entrepreneurs thrive in the high-growth travel industry.

The Franchise Business Review Culture100 recognition further reflects the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a franchisee-first environment where travel advisors feel supported, connected, and empowered. Cruise Planners' Home Office Team works closely with its network to provide education, resources, supplier partnerships, marketing programs, and proprietary technology that allow advisors to serve clients better and scale their businesses.

"At Cruise Planners, success is about creating an environment where our franchise owners feel empowered and excited about the future of their businesses. These awards are a celebration of our entire network and the momentum we continue to build together," said Theresa Scalzitti, Chief Operating Officer of Cruise Planners.

For more information on Cruise Planners or to open a franchise, visit www.cruiseplanners.com and www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com.

About Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 3,000 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and was awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 3 years.

Cruise Planners received a 99% franchise owner satisfaction report from Franchise Business Review for 2023, 2024 and 2025. Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

More information and the complete list of awards and honors can be found at www.cruiseplanners.com. For information on franchising, visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/

SOURCE Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC