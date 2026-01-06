Cruise Planners Launches Industry-First "Free Trip" Franchise Promotion to Attract the Next Generation of Travel Entrepreneurs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As professionals across generations rethink traditional career paths, Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel franchise, is launching a bold new franchise recruitment promotion designed to introduce travel entrepreneurship for everyday people looking for a change. Beginning January 1, 2026, Cruise Planners will offer a FREE trip with the purchase of a franchise, inspiring qualified prospects to take the leap into entrepreneurship, and immediately equip new franchise owners with real-world experience.

"This promotion reflects what Cruise Planners stands for," said Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "We invest heavily into our franchise owners from day one and taking that first trip as a franchise owner ignites a sense of wanderlust and also serves as a real-time training experience while earning commission immediately."

A Franchise Model Built for Today's Workforce

Cruise Planners' franchise model is a good fit for many:

Women often are juggling busy lives. A travel franchise offers flexibility to work at one's pace, early mornings, evenings or whenever time allows. It is an opportunity to turn passion for travel into income, all while balancing family and life demands.





often are juggling busy lives. A travel franchise offers flexibility to work at one's pace, early mornings, evenings or whenever time allows. It is an opportunity to turn passion for travel into income, all while balancing family and life demands. Military Veterans' leadership, discipline, and adaptability pairs nicely with Cruise Planners' structured training and coaching model and provides a proven path to business ownership.





leadership, discipline, and adaptability pairs nicely with Cruise Planners' structured training and coaching model and provides a proven path to business ownership. Gen Z and Millennials are prioritizing work-life balance and fulfillment over traditional career ladders. Franchise ownership offers work from home or on the go flexibility and scalability.





are prioritizing work-life balance and fulfillment over traditional career ladders. Franchise ownership offers work from home or on the go flexibility and scalability. Gen X professionals are increasingly turning to entrepreneurship to leverage experience while building long-term financial security.





are increasingly turning to entrepreneurship to leverage experience while building long-term financial security. Baby Boomers and Retirees are looking for a fulfilling new career or part-time opportunity that offers exciting experiences and new sources of income all while staying active and exploring the world.

"No prior travel experience is necessary," added Fee. "All that is required is a passion for travel. Our proven system of success provides the rest."

Training, Support, and a Culture of Success

Cruise Planners' long-standing reputation and deep industry partnerships make it a top choice for aspiring travel entrepreneurs looking to start a part-time or full-time business. New franchise owners benefit from the company's training, support, technology, marketing, and collaborative culture, known internally as Cruisitude. As franchise owners build their business, they enjoy opportunities for ongoing training, strategic development, free marketing, travel industry networking, and travel benefits.

The free-trip franchise promotion launches January 1, 2026, and will be available for a limited time.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Cruise Planners, click here.

About Cruise Planners

Founded in 1994, Cruise Planners is the nation's largest home-based travel franchise network with more than 3,000 franchise owners across the U.S. As an award-winning leader in the travel industry, Cruise Planners provides franchisees with innovative marketing programs, advanced booking technology, business intelligence tools, and comprehensive training. Recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as the #1 Travel Franchise for 18 consecutive years and a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. Cruise Planners has also been celebrated as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies, and a Sun Sentinel Top Workplace.

For more information about Cruise Planners, visit www.cruiseplanners.com.

To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities, visit www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com.

