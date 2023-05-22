Cruise Specialists is Hosting Holland America's 2025 Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyages

News provided by

Cruise Specialists

22 May, 2023, 16:49 ET

Four-month roundtrip cruises from Fort Lauderdale visit dozens of ports around the world, offering passengers a chance to see the world from Ft. Lauderdale.

SEATTLE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Specialists, a leader in world cruises for over 35 years, announced it will be hosting Holland America Line's 2025 Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyages, four-month roundtrip cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale that provide an unforgettable opportunity to visit iconic landmarks and natural wonders around the world.

Continue Reading
Cruise Specialists, a leader in world cruises for over 35 years, announced it will be hosting Holland America Line’s 2025 Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyages, four-month roundtrip cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale that provide an unforgettable opportunity to visit iconic landmarks and natural wonders around the world.
Cruise Specialists, a leader in world cruises for over 35 years, announced it will be hosting Holland America Line’s 2025 Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyages, four-month roundtrip cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale that provide an unforgettable opportunity to visit iconic landmarks and natural wonders around the world.

The 133-day Pole-to-Pole Grand Voyage departs January 25 and returns June 7, visiting 68 ports in 28 countries on five continents. Cruise Specialists' experienced hosts Steve and Wendy Bodenheimer will take part in the journey, which offers diversity in its itinerary and an excellent combination of sea and port days on the right-sized Volendam. Highlights include visiting 12 of the hosts' 13 favorite ports known for their spectacular beauty, extraordinary people and unique things to see and do.

The 124-day Grand World Cruise departs January 4 and returns May 9, stopping at 46 ports in 32 countries on six continents on the 1,964-passenger Zuiderdam. Cruise Specialists' Tom Mullen will be the host. Tom knows the world, having sailed on over 40 world cruises, and warmly cares for Cruise Specialists guests throughout the voyage.

"We're very excited about the Pole-to-Pole Grand Voyage, which is a brand-new itinerary and the iconic World Cruise," said Annie Scrivanich, Senior Vice President, Cruise Specialists, which is part of Travel Leaders Group. "Both of these cruises are journeys of a lifetime, offering passengers a chance to delve deeply into different cultures, and enjoy the comfort of sailing in a hosted group."

Consumers who book their trip with Cruise Specialists receive complimentary amenities. They include a voyage host, pre-cruise overnight hotel stay in Fort Lauderdale, pre-cruise transportation from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the pier, bon voyage cocktail party and dinner, generous shipboard credit, private onboard events and gatherings, custom keepsake gifts and exclusive shore excursions, including hosted small-group travel.

For more information and to book your cruise, visit cruisespecialists.com.

About Cruise Specialists
Cruise Specialists is an award-winning cruise and tour agency dedicated to arranging the most luxurious land and sea vacations for its clients. Cruise Specialists is a part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, and has been sending clients on memorable world cruises, family reunion cruises, affinity group cruises, honeymoons and unique personal travel experiences since 1987. The agency has been recognized by a number of travel publications, including Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure as one of the top luxury travel agencies. Cruise Specialists is headquartered in Seattle, Wash.

About Travel Leaders Group
Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, encompasses the franchise and consortia operations, host agency business and brands predominantly focused on leisure, cruise and tour. This includes Travel Leaders Network, Nexion Travel Group, Barrhead Travel, Roadtrips, Travel Leaders Vacation Center, CruCon Cruise Outlet and Cruise Specialists. Travel Leaders Network is North America's largest travel network with over 6,000 agency locations.

CONTACT:
Berit Griffin
[email protected] 
651-442-5173

SOURCE Cruise Specialists

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.