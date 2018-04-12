Cruise Specialists Provides Top Trends and Tips for Picking the Right Shore Tour

Dedicated Cruise Specialists experts advise that consumers' experiences in port can make or break their vacation. "One of the single-most important factors consumers consider when booking a cruise is where the itinerary will take them and what they can experience ashore," said Annie Scrivanich, Senior Vice President, Cruise Specialists. "What we are currently observing from a trend standpoint is that consumers are heavily interested in experiences that immerse them in the local culture, people and environment, and particularly those with a philanthropic or preservation element."

Scrivanich added that, because the shore tour experience is so critical to consumers' overall vacation satisfaction, Cruise Specialists operates its own privately organized program for both independent and group travel. "We offer unique tours not available through the cruise lines and our private excursions feature smaller groups led by an expert guide host, private motor coaches and truly unique and exceptional experiences, Plus, our Cruise Specialists host accompanies our group departures, a feature that sets us apart from other companies."

The Angkor Wat Adventure and Humanitarian Tour to benefit the Cambodia Clean Water Project in Siem Reap. The Clean Water Project provides clean, bacteria-free water in the rural community. A portion of the proceeds from each participant in the three-day, two-night tour funds new wells for local residents. Guests on the excursion are able to visit and dedicate a new well, constructed with their donations. The tour also includes visits to a number of stunning temples and cultural sites. Over the past five years, Cruise Specialist clients have facilitated the construction of a well each year.

The Maori Village & Geothermal Reserve in Tauranga, New Zealand, where guests have the opportunity to visit the sacred Tamaki Maori Village and enjoy an authentic cultural performance and traditional 'hangi feast' before heading to the Te Puia Thermal Reserve. There, guests take in the renowned spouting Pohutu geyser, silica terraces, pools of boiling mud and dramatic steam vents before heading to the Maori Arts & Crafts Institute where young people from across New Zealand work as apprentices to learn and preserve traditional Maori artisan skills.

Lima Lifestyle: Then & Now. Through this complimentary excursion, guests experience the beauty of Callao (Lima), Peru, while exploring the city's legendary lifestyle. This excursion includes a visit to Lima's oldest house called Casa Solariega de Aliaga, which is inhabited by descendants of its original owners. Then, guests proceed to a modern house, Casa Luna, which is located on Santo Toribio Avenue, an exclusive neighborhood of San Isidro.

Heather Visser, who is the Shore Excursion Manager for Cruise Specialists, cited several things to consider when choosing a shore tour. Those include:

Determine your areas of interest and level of comfort from a physical activity standpoint. There are multiple types of excursions that cover all levels of activity. They can range from scenic sightseeing and cultural experiences to adventure activities, water and beach, or food and wine.

Cruise Specialists has been in business for more than 30 years and has assisted over 9,000 guests in fulfilling their dreams of circumnavigating the globe. For more information on Cruise Specialists, call 888-681-7408, visit www.cruisespecialists.com, or email info@cruisespecialists.com.

About Cruise Specialists: Cruise Specialists is an award-winning cruise and tour agency dedicated to arranging the most luxurious land and sea vacations for its clients. Cruise Specialists is part of Travel Leaders Leisure Group and has been sending clients on memorable world cruises, family reunion cruises, affinity group cruises, honeymoons and unique personal travel experiences since 1987. The agency has been recognized by a number of travel publications, including Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure as one of the top luxury travel agencies. Cruise Specialists is headquartered in Seattle, Wash., with an additional office in Novato, Calif.

2018: Year of the Travel Agent

Travel Leaders Group has named 2018 Year of the Travel Agent. Over the last decade, the travel agency industry has flourished through technology, the growth of travel options and personalized service. Travel Leaders Group represents more than 52,000 travel agents with unmatched expertise in 135,000 destinations and 53,000 areas of interest. Travelers and suppliers have rediscovered the value a professional travel advisor delivers to the travel experience. Travel agents help to move people around the world, and keep our economy growing.

