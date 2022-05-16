Cruise Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 4.24 billion | 44% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Cruise Tourism Market Analysis Report by Application (Ocean cruising and River cruising) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The strong global economic recovery and an increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in developed and developing economies are driving the global cruise tourism market growth. The growth is attributed to an increase in domestic consumption and trade and an uptick in investments since the global economic recession in 2008. Moreover, the increase in the number of working women has further contributed to the high income levels of individuals and their families. Such factors are expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Growing consumer adoption of repositioning cruising, owing to tourers' inclination toward exploring different destinations by availing best cruise deals, is a trend that is expected to impact the industry positively during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the availability of cost-effective one-way flights, the inclusion of exotic itineraries, and cost advantages associated with repositioning cruising compared with regular.

The rising environmental concerns are challenging the global cruise tourism market growth. This is due to the presence of many passengers and crew members. For instance, an average one-week cruise voyage with 2000 to 2500 passengers along with crew members generates around 2,00,000 plus gallons of sewage stream, including oily bilge water, greywater, and hazardous waste. Such factors are projected to hamper the growth of the current market during the forecast period.

Major Cruise Tourism Companies:

AmaWaterways LLC

Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd.

American Cruise Lines

Carnival Corp. and Plc

Compagnie du Ponant

Cosmos Tours Ltd.

Genting Hong Kong Ltd.

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corp. Ltd.

LaVista Travel

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Ocean World Ltd.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Saga Group Ltd

The Walt Disney Co.

TUI AG

Viking River Cruises Inc.

Virgin Cruises Intermediate Ltd.

Cruise Tourism Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Ocean cruising - size and forecast 2021-2026

River cruising - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cruise Tourism Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid increase in passenger flow in countries such as the US will drive the growth of the cruise tourism market in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. The US is a key country for the cruise tourism market in North America.

Cruise Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 39.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AmaWaterways LLC, Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd., American Cruise Lines, Carnival Corp. and Plc, Compagnie du Ponant, Cosmos Tours Ltd., Genting Hong Kong Ltd., Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corp. Ltd., LaVista Travel, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Ocean World Ltd., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Saga Group Ltd, The Walt Disney Co., TUI AG, Viking River Cruises Inc., and Virgin Cruises Intermediate Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Passenger ticket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Passenger ticket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Passenger ticket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Passenger ticket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Passenger ticket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Onboard facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Onboard facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Onboard facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Onboard facilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Onboard facilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Ocean cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Ocean cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ocean cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Ocean cruising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ocean cruising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 River cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on River cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on River cruising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on River cruising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on River cruising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 93: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 94: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 95: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 96: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 97: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 98: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AmaWaterways LLC

Exhibit 99: AmaWaterways LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: AmaWaterways LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: AmaWaterways LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Ambassador Cruise Holidays Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 American Cruise Lines

Exhibit 105: American Cruise Lines - Overview



Exhibit 106: American Cruise Lines - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: American Cruise Lines - Key offerings

11.6 Carnival Corp. and Plc

Exhibit 108: Carnival Corp. and Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Carnival Corp. and Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Carnival Corp. and Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Carnival Corp. and Plc - Segment focus

11.7 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

Exhibit 112: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA - Key news



Exhibit 115: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA - Key offerings

11.8 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Ocean World Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Ocean World Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ocean World Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Ocean World Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Saga Group Ltd

Exhibit 125: Saga Group Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 126: Saga Group Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Saga Group Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Saga Group Ltd - Segment focus

11.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 129: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

