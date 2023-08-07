Cruise10 Debuts XP e-Cab EV Chassis for Future Delivery Truck Fleet with Fresh Business Model

TAIPEI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specializing in EV solution integration, Taiwan-based automotive design company Cruise10 introduced its XP e-Cab EV chassis for delivery trucks that brings a vertical collaboration business model for automotive makers and high-tech industry companies.

Albert Yang, President of Cruise10 Co., LTD., T.H.Tung, Chairman of Pegatron, Stan Shih, Co-founder of Cruise10 Co. LTD., and Max Wu, Chairman of Cruise10 Co. LTD. Reveals a new e-Cab Chassis. (from Left to Right) Cruise10 Debuts XP e-Cab EV Chassis for Future, brings a vertical collaboration business model for automotive makers and high-tech industry companies. Cruise10 Debuts XP e-Cab EV Chassis for Future, brings a vertical collaboration business model for automotive makers and high-tech industry companies.

Aiming at the global trend of reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, this XP e-Cab EV chassis provides design benefits for delivery truck makers to develop low framework, high loading capacity, easy truck layout, smart cockpit, efficient battery pack usage, and diversified applications solutions for delivery service companies.

Stan Shih, founder of the Acer Group, put his new effort on Cruise 10 as Co-founder of the company and addressed, "To meet the new opportunities of green technology, Taiwan needs a platform designer to embed the information and communication technology value into the auto industry in the open EV era with a separation methodology for each segment and best vertical collaboration integration". "An open EV chassis for a delivery truck is just like a motherboard to a computer." Stan said. An open EV platform would help the automotive supply chain for joint innovation, efficiency, different usage and cost. Modularized subsystems and easy assembly will give flexibility to lower entry barriers of local brand name delivery truck businesses.

"The electric delivery truck industry is a new niche market and has urgent need as climate change and environment protection become critical concern. " Said Albert Yang, President and cofounder of Cruise10. "To accelerate the trend for delivery vehicle electrification, e-Cab EV Chassis is the best answer."

About Cruise10

Cruise10 Co., Ltd., established in 2012, provides total EV solutions to clients and fulfills customized requirement. With experienced chassis engineering knowhow and integrated E/E capabilities, Cruise10 supports clients to accomplish projects from system layout package to full vehicle design, also acts as a bridge between the Taiwan ICT industry and traditional auto industry.

In recent years, it has focused on the development of electric vehicle solutions which include chassis, powertrain and other vehicle electrified system, with simultaneous engineering, we effectively shorten the design and development time schedule, speed up the completion of physical verification, and set the foundation of digital process.

Fully functional departments are in streamlined scale with high-efficiency execution capabilities, to provide customers with complete automotive design solutions & highly flexible customized services.

www.cruise10-ev.com

SOURCE Cruise10 Co. LTD.