Cruise.com Announces the Great Cruise Giveaway

"The newly created membership program allows Cruise.com to offer deals that may not be available to the general public," said Anthony Hamawy President of Cruise.com. The sale will run through December 6 and will feature cruise giveaways, exclusive rates, up to $1,600 in savings, Free Onboard Spending, Free Gratuities, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi, Reduced Deposits and other great offers and prizes. From the smallest ships including luxury and river cruises to the largest cruise lines in the world, this sale will offer many exclusive deals. "These are by far the best deals of the year! For anyone planning to book a cruise now is the best time to do so," said Anthony Hamawy, President of Cruise.com.

Book your cruise to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, South America and other destinations worldwide. Exceptional deals are being offered on Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess Cruises, MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises, Celestyal Cruises. Oceania Cruises, Azamara Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Windstar Cruises, and many other cruise lines as well. These Black Friday / Cyber Monday Cruise Deals can be booked online at Cruise.com or by calling one of Cruise.com's experienced cruise consultants at 866-401-0895.

Established in 1998, Cruise.com has become one of the Internet's largest cruise specialists. Cruise.com has been named Travel Agency of the Year and has won top awards with every major cruise line. In addition to cruises, Cruise.com's full-service team offers a wide menu of other services including a variety of land packages, tours and shore excursions. Cruise.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of Omega World Travel, Inc.

