Cruise.com Black Friday Deals are Back with Spectacular Savings and Exclusive Offers

Cruise.com's Black Friday sale is scheduled to begin at 9AM on Friday, November 24th offering exclusive cruise deals on a host of cruise lines to worldwide destinations.

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise.com, one of the Internet's largest cruise sellers, is launching its annual Black Friday / Cyber Monday Cruise Sale. Kicking off at 9 AM on November 24 and running through December 3, this event offers exclusive access to special promotions on many cruise lines and destinations worldwide.

Guests booking during this sale can save with exclusive rates, up to $1,700 in Savings and Onboard Spending, Free Gratuities, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi, Reduced Deposits and more. Set sail on iconic ships in the Caribbean, cruises along Europe's rivers, luxury vessels and expedition ships. "These are by far the best deals of the year! For anyone planning to book a cruise now is the best time to do so," said Anthony Hamawy, President of Cruise.com.

Explore the world including the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, South America and beyond. Exceptional deals are being offered on American Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Seabourn Cruises and more.

These deals can be booked online at www.cruise.com or by calling one of Cruise.com's experienced cruise consultants at 866-401-0895.

Established in 1998, Cruise.com has become one of the Internet's largest cruise specialists. Cruise.com has been named Travel Agency of the Year and has won top awards with every major cruise line. In addition to cruises, Cruise.com's full-service team offers a wide menu of other services including a variety of land packages, tours.

