Cruiseline.com reveals winners of 2026 Member Choice Awards

Cruiseline.com Announces Winners of 2026 Member Choice Awards, Recognizing Excellence in Cruise Lines, Ships, and Destinations for the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruiseline.com is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 Member Choice Awards. Now in its eleventh year, these awards recognize top cruise lines, ships, and destinations. Recognition is based on reviews submitted to Cruiseline.com by community members who sailed and reviewed cruises between January and December 2025.

These honors provide valuable insights into the performance of cruise lines and ships, while also recognizing the contributions of community members who shared their reviews over the past year. Awards are presented in the following categories: Overall Cruise Lines, Overall Cruise Ships, Best New Cruise Ships, Dining, Service, Staterooms, Activities/Entertainment, Top Cruise Ports, and Private Cruise Line Destinations.

The competition among cruise lines, ships, and destinations was more intense than ever this year, reflecting the industry's significant growth in 2025. Notably, 2026 saw the debut of several new ships and enhancements to private-cruise-line destinations.

In the highly competitive best cruise line category, Royal Caribbean took the top honors for Best Mainstream Cruise Line for the year, followed closely by Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line. Viking Ocean Cruises was named the Best Premium Cruise Line, while Crystal secured the number one spot for Best Luxury Cruise Line. In the world of river cruising, AmaWaterways received the highest ratings, taking the award for Best River Cruise Line.

Highest-scoring cruise ships were also recognized for their excellence in onboard experience. Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas was the standout winner of the year, earning the title of Best Overall Cruise Ship. Utopia of the Seas also swept the categories for best ship for dining, service, and staterooms, proving its popularity among sailors. In the category of Best New Cruise Ship of 2026, Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas made an impressive debut to claim the number one ranking.

Awards were also given to cruise destinations that left a lasting impression on travelers. Skagway, Alaska, was rated the Best Cruise Port, marking the enduring appeal of Alaskan itineraries. Disney Cruise Line's Castaway Cay was awarded the title of Best Cruise Line Private Destination, with the Caribbean port receiving top marks.

"We congratulate all the cruise lines, ships, and ports recognized in the 2026 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards. These awards would not be possible without the support of our community members who took the time to share their cruise experiences and insights with us over the past year," said Jamie Cash, Chief Operating Officer of Cruiseline.com. "A special congratulations to Royal Caribbean, Viking Ocean Cruises, Crystal, and AmaWaterways for their remarkable performance in this year's rankings, as well as to the other top cruise lines, ships, and destinations for earning exceptional recognitions from our members."

The following are all winners of the 2026 Member Choice Awards for Best Cruise Lines, Cruise Ships, and Cruise Ports. Each awards category is linked to Cruiseline.com, where you can find detailed rankings and analysis.

Cruise Line Awards

2026 winners for best cruise lines overall, dining, onboard activities/entertainment, service, and staterooms are:

Best Mainstream Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean - 4.425 Celebrity Cruises - 4.381 Holland America Line - 4.324 Disney Cruise Line - 4.323 Virgin Voyages - 4.315

Best Premium Cruise Line

Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.388 Windstar Cruises - 4.381 Azamara - 4.369 Oceania Cruises - 4.200 Cunard - 4.174

Best Luxury Cruise Line

Crystal - 4.5401 Regent Seven Seas Cruises - 4.484 Silversea Cruises - 4.470 Seabourn - 4.460 Explora Journeys - 4.339

Best River Cruise Line

AmaWaterways - 4.628 Avalon Waterways - 4.613 Uniworld River Cruises - 4.540 Viking River Cruises - 4.510 American Cruise Lines - 4.488

Best Cruise Line for Food and Dining

Celebrity Cruises - 4.309 Royal Caribbean - 4.294 Viking River Cruises - 4.276 Azamara Cruises - 4.248 Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.246

Best Cruise Line for Staterooms

Celebrity Cruises - 4.536 Disney Cruise Line - 4.509 Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.498 Regent Seven Seas Cruises - 4.492 Windstar Cruises - 4.491

Best Cruise Line for Service

Royal Caribbean - 4.723 Celebrity Cruises - 4.675 Viking Ocean Cruises - 4.622 Azamara Cruises - 4.620 Virgin Voyages - 4.616

Best Cruise Line for Activities and Entertainment

Royal Caribbean - 4.282 Celebrity Cruises - 4.186 Disney Cruise Line - 4.156 Regent Seven Seas Cruises - 4.100 AmaWaterways - 4.100

Cruise Ship Awards

The 2026 winners of best overall cruise ships, new ship of the year, dining, onboard activities/entertainment, service, and staterooms are:

Best Overall Cruise Ship

Utopia of the Seas - 4.591 Wonder of the Seas - 4.502 Star of the Seas - 4.486 Oasis of the Seas - 4.461 Mariner of the Seas - 4.454 Symphony of the Seas - 4.453 Icon of the Seas - 4.451 Celebrity Ascent - 4.446 Harmony of the Seas - 4.433 Celebrity Silhouette - 4.420

Best New Cruise Ship of 2026

Star of the Seas - 4.620 Celebrity Xcel - 4.512 Brilliant Lady - 4.473 Viking Vesta - 4.459 Star Princess - 4.456

Best Cruise Ship for Food and Dining

Utopia of the Seas - 4.488 Icon of the Seas - 4.423 Celebrity Beyond - 4.383 Star of the Seas - 4.354 Mariner of the Seas - 4.344

Best Cruise Ship for Staterooms

Utopia of the Seas - 4.654 Symphony of the Seas - 4.628 Odyssey of the Seas - 4.581 Celebrity Ascent - 4.570 Celebrity Beyond - 4.567

Best Cruise Ship for Service

Utopia of the Seas - 4.793 Enchantment of the Seas - 4.743 Wonder of the Seas - 4.738 Symphony of the Seas - 4.735 Icon of the Seas - 4.734

Best Cruise Ship for Activities and Entertainment

Icon of the Seas - 4.454 Allure of the Seas - 4.384 Freedom of the Seas - 4.382 Carnival Freedom - 4.348 Harmony of the Seas - 4.336

Cruise Port Awards

The top-rated cruise ports and cruise line private destinations for 2026, as reviewed by our community, are:

Best Cruise Ports

Skagway, Alaska - 4.520 Juneau, Alaska - 4.501 Willemstad, Curaçao - 4.482 Oranjestad, Aruba - 4.458 Barcelona, Spain - 4.457 Philipsburg, St. Maarten - 4.4556 Ketchikan, Alaska - 4.451 Sitka, Alaska - 4.435 Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda - 4.432 Vancouver, British Columbia - 4.431

Best Cruise Line Private Destination

Castaway Cay, Bahamas - 4.618 Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas - 4.614 Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas - 4.381 The Beach Club at Bimini, Bahamas - 4.302 Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Bahamas- 4.242

