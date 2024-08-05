Cruisen Corporation Launches Group Cruise Booking App

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruisen, an AI-empowered, mobile-first consumer app, is now available as a solution that revolutionizes group cruise bookings. Under the slogan "Better group bookings" Cruisen promises to solve the common headaches associated with organizing a group cruise.

Cruisen simplifies the cruise booking process by facilitating easy collaboration with friends and family. The app is designed to be the ultimate group booking solution, offering features that enhance the planning and booking experience:

Advanced AI Integration

Cruisen's AI Navigator technology answers common questions and provides advice around the clock, ensuring users have access to the information they need at any time.

Exceptional User Experience

The app's user-friendly design makes it easy for groups to plan and book their cruises together, fostering a collaborative decision-making environment, taking the planning out of the group chat.

In-App Support

Users can get help without ever leaving the app, thanks to Cruisen's comprehensive in-app support system, which puts human travel advisers right where and when they're needed.

Loyalty Program

Cruisen rewards users for signing up, inviting others, and booking cruises through a robust loyalty program. Early adopters can earn up to 10,000 Cruisen Points that can be used towards their first cruise.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cruisen to the world," said a spokesperson for Cruisen Corporation. "Our goal is to make group cruise bookings as simple and enjoyable as the cruise itself. With the rise in popularity of cruising among younger generations and the significant influence of family and friends on cruise decisions, we believe Cruisen is the perfect tool to meet the needs of today's travelers."

Statistics highlight current state of the cruise industry:

Over 30 million people cruise each year.

39% of all bookings are done in groups.

86% of cruise travelers report that family and friends significantly influence their decision to cruise.

88% of Millennials and 86% of Gen-X travelers who have cruised before plan to cruise again.

Cruisen is available now for download on the App Store. For more information, visit (https://cruisen.com) and follow Cruisen on TikTok and Instagram at @cruisenhq.

About Cruisen Corporation

Cruisen is an AI-empowered, mobile-first consumer app aimed at facilitating simple and seamless cruise bookings at scale. Founded with the mission to alleviate the complexities of group cruise bookings, Cruisen leverages advanced technology and a user-friendly interface to provide an exceptional booking experience.

