Cruisen to Launch Revolutionary Cruise Booking Platform for Advisors

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruisen Corporation, a pioneering force in cruise booking technology, is set to revolutionize the industry with the upcoming launch of its innovative advisor platform in Q4 2024. Designed to streamline the cruise planning and booking process for both travel advisors and consumers, Cruisen is reimagining the cruise advising experience with cutting-edge tools and an intuitive interface.

Cruisen offers two powerful versions tailored to meet the needs of different users: Cruisen, a free solution aimed at travel advisors, and Cruisen Enterprise, a premium service designed for larger travel and host agencies. Both versions centralize communication, simplify collaboration, and enhance efficiency - reducing advisor booking time by up to 50%.

Travel advisors are encouraged to sign up now to request early access to Cruisen, which will allow them to manage bookings, collaborate with clients in real time, and simplify room management at no cost. For host agencies and larger organizations, Cruisen Enterprise delivers advanced features designed to support high-volume operations and in-app bookings.

"As a successfully exited corporate travel agency and technology startup founder, I've seen firsthand the frustration that advisors face when juggling multiple systems and tools to manage a single booking," said Reid Williams, Founder and CEO of Cruisen. "With Cruisen, we set out to streamline this process by eliminating repetitive tasks, minimizing back-and-forth with clients, and utilizing thoughtful AI to help independent advisors unlock growth and elevate their business. Today we're sharing our excitement around bringing this platform to market."

Cruisen addresses key pain points identified in the industry, such as reliance on disparate systems (CRM, email, phone, booking websites) and inefficient workflows that require numerous communication channels and long education cycles. By eliminating these issues, the platform makes it easier than ever for advisors and their clients to collaborate and book cruises together in a single, cohesive space.

Key Features:

-Cruisen (free version): Essential tools for managing trips, suggesting cruises, collaborating with clients, and growing their business.

-Cruisen Enterprise: Advanced booking capability designed for larger agencies.

-Real-time Communication: Chat and collaborate seamlessly between the advisor and client throughout the entire booking process.

-Exceptional User Experience: Cruisen provides the best cruise search and booking mobile application on the market, and advisors can distribute it to their customers.

-AI Based Advising: Built-in AI alongside real advisor expertise ensures a premium, white-glove booking experience for clients.

-Efficiency Boost: Advisors can reduce the time spent on bookings by 50%, allowing them to handle more clients and grow their businesses.

Upcoming Event:

Cruisen will debut its groundbreaking platform at CruiseWorld in Florida at booth #219 on November 6, 2024. Advisors and industry professionals are invited to attend to learn more about the platform and its features.

Sign Up for Early Access:

Travel advisors are encouraged to visit Cruisen.com (https://cruisen.com/travel-advisors) to request early access to Cruisen and explore the platform's features before its official release.

About Cruisen:

Cruisen is revolutionizing cruise bookings with an innovative platform that enhances collaboration, centralizes communication, and cuts booking times in half. With versions designed for individual advisors and large agencies alike, Cruisen offers the most powerful and intuitive tools in the industry, reimagining the way cruises are planned and booked.

