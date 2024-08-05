Cruising Kitchens Announces Strategic Move to New Location, Bringing Over 100 Jobs to Westside

The decision to consolidate operations into the new San Fernando locations is driven by the company's commitment to operational excellence and its vision for the future. The new facilities, situated next to each other, will house both Cruising Kitchens' corporate offices and its renowned custom fabrication shop. This proximity will allow for a more efficient workflow, enhanced collaboration among teams, and the capacity to take on larger and more complex projects. By centralizing their operations, Cruising Kitchens aims to optimize their production capabilities, reduce lead times, and increase their overall output, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry.

Pioneering Industrialized Builds for QSR Chains

As part of this move, Cruising Kitchens is poised to revolutionize the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry with industrialized builds. Leveraging their expertise in custom mobile fabrication, the company plans to partner with some of the fastest-growing QSR chains to deliver high-quality, innovative, and efficient restaurant solutions. Cruising Kitchens has already received a Letter of Intent for 500 units from one of these leading QSR chains, marking a significant milestone in their expansion efforts. These industrialized builds will not only meet the increasing demand for quick service dining options but also set new standards in the industry. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and streamlined production techniques, Cruising Kitchens will be able to offer scalable solutions that cater to the unique needs of their QSR clients, driving growth and innovation in the sector.

Economic Impact, Job Creation, and Second Chance Program

Cruising Kitchens' relocation to the westside is a significant investment in the local community. The new facilities are expected to bring over 100 jobs to the area, ranging from skilled fabrication and production roles to corporate positions. This influx of job opportunities will provide a substantial boost to the local economy, fostering growth and development in the westside region.

In line with their commitment to social responsibility, Cruising Kitchens is implementing a "Second Chance Program," designed to provide employment opportunities for individuals who have difficulty finding gainful employment, particularly those who have served time in jail or prison. This initiative aims to rehabilitate and provide a smooth transition into society, benefiting both the individuals and the community. By offering these opportunities, Cruising Kitchens is dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace and supporting the broader community's well-being.

"We are thrilled to announce our move to the Westside of San Antonio," said Cameron Davies, CEO of Cruising Kitchens. "This new facility represents a significant milestone in our company's growth and our commitment to innovation. We are excited to bring new jobs and economic opportunities to this region, and our Second Chance Program is a crucial part of this. We believe in providing opportunities for those who have faced challenges in finding employment, and we are dedicated to helping them reintegrate into society. This program not only benefits the individuals but also strengthens our community as a whole."

Introduction of Cruising Kitchens Co

In addition to this strategic move, Cruising Kitchens is proud to introduce "Cruising Kitchens Co," a new offshoot designed to expand the brand's footprint into restaurant and retail concepts. Cruising Kitchens Co will feature restaurant concepts inspired by Davies Enterprises, including:

Cruising Chicken : A hot chicken concept





: A hot chicken concept Built For Burgers : A quality burger concept





: A quality burger concept TKO Tacos : A street taco concept





: A street taco concept Cruising Cantina: A bar concept

These four food and beverage concepts are set to be replicated in airports, stadiums, and food truck parks throughout Texas and eventually across the United States.

In addition to these culinary ventures, Cruising Kitchens Co will offer a range of retail products, including:

Rage : An energy drink

: An energy drink Four types of salsas/hot sauces:

1. Gringo: A mild green salsa

2. Sizzle: A medium red hot sauce

3. Rowdy: A hot salsa

4. Hotter Than Hell: An extremely hot sauce

Punch Drunk: An organic vodka available in several flavors

Complementing these retail offerings will be a new line of merchandise, from T-shirts to ball caps. This new venture aims to solidify brand awareness on a national, and eventually global scale, ensuring that Cruising Kitchens continues to lead the industry with innovative and high-quality solutions.

About Cruising Kitchens

Cruising Kitchens is the world's leading custom mobile business fabricator, specializing in the creation of innovative mobile kitchens, food trucks, trailers, and more. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to quality, Cruising Kitchens has built a diverse portfolio of clients, including some of the biggest names in the food and beverage industry. The company's mission is to bring dreams to life on wheels, transforming businesses with custom solutions that are as unique as the clients they serve.

For more information about Cruising Kitchens and their upcoming move, please visit www.cruisingkitchens.com.

