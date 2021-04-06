Crum & Forster Partners with Convr to Enable Straight-Through Processing in Surplus & Specialty Lines

"Partnering with Convr is a big step in helping us achieve operational excellence, which will strengthen our relationships with brokers and agents at the same time," said Lauren Dieterich, senior vice president and head of operations for Crum & Forster's Surplus & Specialty Lines Division. "Convr's d3 Intake solution will permit straight-through processing of submissions, while increasing the amount of data captured for downstream analytics and ultimately enable us to provide better quotes faster."

Harish Neelamana, co-founder and president of Convr, added, "We're delighted to welcome Crum & Forster to the Convr family, which already includes many of the top 10 commercial insurers in the United States. Together, we look forward to helping Crum & Forster achieve greater efficiency in their submission process, leading to a more optimal underwriting experience and superior customer outcome."

Convr's solution supports all core commercial lines of business and classes. All parts of the platform are available via a highly intuitive underwriting user desktop, as well as through system-to-system API connectors. In the workplace, Convr enables four core use cases:

d3 Intake ™ reads and digitizes submission paperwork, such as ACORD applications and loss runs, to reduce manual data entry

reads and digitizes submission paperwork, such as ACORD applications and loss runs, to reduce manual data entry d3 Risk 360 ™ provides additional insights on risks from thousands of third-party data sources

provides additional insights on risks from thousands of third-party data sources d3 Answers ™ uses artificial intelligence (AI) to classify a business and respond to underwriting questions, saving significant underwriter time while improving consistency and accuracy

uses artificial intelligence (AI) to classify a business and respond to underwriting questions, saving significant underwriter time while improving consistency and accuracy d3 Risk Score ™ enables risk selection and prioritization to better focus downstream underwriting resources

About Convr

Convr is the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that is digitally transforming commercial P&C insurance, enabling a frictionless underwriting experience. The platform has revolutionized the industry through data, discovery and decision intelligence (Data. Discovery. Decision.™). The Convr family encompasses commercial carriers of all sizes, including many of the top 10 carriers, which use the platform to enable superior performance, optimal efficiency and world-class customer experiences. To learn more, visit www.convr.com. Follow Convr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com ) is a leading national property, casualty and accident & health insurer, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (www.fairfax.ca), providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

C&F is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020). The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

