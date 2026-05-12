Crum & Forster Partners with DoorDash's Project DASH to Expand Food Access in Communities Across the U.S.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) announces a collaboration with DoorDash to help expand food access and home delivery programs across the United States powered by Project DASH, DoorDash's social impact initiative. By supporting nonprofits, C&F is helping extend access to meals and essential food resources for people who may otherwise face barriers to receiving them, and this initiative is projected to enable more than 17,000 home deliveries of fresh, nutritious groceries each month.

This project is an extension of the business relationship between DoorDash and C&F – one of the leading and fastest growing insurers in the gig economy space, led by the company's Occupational Risk and Large Fleet Transportation business segments. It reflects C&F's broader understanding of evolving service and workforce models within the gig economy space, and the need for delivering customized insurance solutions to an evolving marketplace. The companies' charitable collaboration brings together community impact and innovation by supporting nonprofit organizations through a model that helps people receive food and essentials more efficiently through DoorDash's logistics network.

"This effort reflects how the C&F values of 'doing good by doing well' extend across employees, customers and communities," said Barbra Katz, Chief Human Resources Officer at Crum & Forster. "We're proud to support nonprofit organizations that are addressing food insecurity and helping deliver critical resources to the people who need them most."

Launched in 2018, Project DASH helps food banks, food pantries, and other social impact organizations deliver meals and essential items. Through the program, nonprofit partners can coordinate deliveries more efficiently and reach individuals and families who may otherwise have difficulty accessing food.

"We're proud to work with Crum & Forster to help expand access to food for communities facing barriers to receiving it," said Daniel Riff, Head of Project DASH at DoorDash. "This effort shows what's possible when mission-driven organizations can come together and help connect individuals and families with critical food resources in a way that is efficient, scalable and community centered."

This collaboration reflects how corporate philanthropy can create meaningful, measurable impact for nonprofit partners and the communities they serve.

In addition to charitable support, C&F and DoorDash employees will volunteer with participating organizations in communities supported by Project DASH nonprofit partners, further extending both companies' commitment to service and local impact by supporting the following Project DASH nonprofit partners:

Food Bank Council of Michigan

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

United Way of Westchester & Putnam and Feeding Westchester

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Coalition for Food & Health Equity (New Jersey)

Brighter Bites (Dallas, TX and New York, NY)

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F companies had $6.2 billion in gross written premium in 2025, and the insurance companies of C&F are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best (2025).

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Instagram.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contact

Amy Whilldin

VP, Public Relations & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster Holdings Inc