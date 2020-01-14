Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ Appoints New Leader

Starting with the company in 2005, Rushovich became a respected executive in the pet health insurance industry. During his tenure at Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, he helped broker a key partnership with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), leading to the company's popular ASPCA Pet Health Insurance program. Rushovich was also a founding member and past president of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).

"Under Dennis' stewardship, our company has witnessed continued strong performance and growth," said Gary McGeddy, President of Crum & Forster's Accident and Health Division. "It's been exciting to watch his vision come to life over the past decade, creating a unique business model in pet health insurance, as a fully integrated agency that is also an underwriter. Additionally, he helped create what has blossomed into a very popular name in the industry, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance."

Capobianco is an insurance industry veteran. Prior to joining Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, he spent 15 years at American Modern Insurance, serving in various executive-level roles. Most recently, he was Vice President of the company's pet health insurance program.

"I've known Bob for a number of years. We've worked together on industry initiatives through NAPHIA, and I can vouch for his strong business leadership skills. Just as important, I like him as a person, and I know he's a great cultural fit for our company," said Rushovich.

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity to helm such a renowned company. I've spent the past 12 months absorbing as much as I can from Dennis and the rest of the leadership team, as well as getting to know my new colleagues. They are truly a great group of people, and I'm ready to roll my sleeves up and work with them to take us to new heights," said Capobianco. "It's exciting to be part of an industry that still has so much growth potential."

Rushovich, while looking forward to retirement, will always cherish this chapter in his life.

"Helping pets live healthier, happier lives. Of all the things I've accomplished in my career, this has certainly been the most satisfying," added Rushovich.

About Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet) is committed to helping pet parents get access to reliable and affordable pet health insurance plans. With a history dating back to 1997, making it one of the original providers in the U.S., C&F Pet utilizes various go-to-market strategies, including direct-to-consumer, employee benefits, white labels, and other partnerships. Insurance plans are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company and produced by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc.(NPN # 3974227), a Crum & Forster company. More information can be found at www.cfpetinsurance.com.

The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Through a licensing agreement, the ASPCA receives a royalty fee that is in exchange for use of the ASPCA's marks and is not a charitable contribution. More information on ASPCA Pet Health Insurance can be found online at www.aspcapetinsurance.com.

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, Crum & Forster, and C&F are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Crum & Forster is comprised of leading and well-established property and casualty business units.

