Crum & Forster Strengthens Accident & Health Division with Brett Feldman as Vice President, C&F Stop Loss Underwriting

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) Division announces that Brett Feldman has joined the company as Vice President of C&F Stop Loss Underwriting within the Division's Medical Business Unit. In this role, Feldman will shape the growth strategy for C&F's stop loss business, with oversight of product development, portfolio management, and strategic initiatives.

"Brett brings a rare blend of underwriting discipline, strategic thinking, and team leadership to Crum & Forster," said David Webb, Senior Vice President, C&F Stop Loss within the A&H Division's Medical Business Unit at Crum & Forster. "His extensive experience in the stop loss space will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deepen our market presence. We are excited to welcome Brett and look forward to the positive contributions he will bring."

A seasoned industry veteran, Feldman has spent his career developing high-performing teams and executing growth strategies across the stop loss and captive markets. He joins C&F from Captive Resources, Inc., where he served as Head of MSL Underwriting and led the build-out of the company's Health Solutions Underwriting function. In that role, he oversaw technical underwriting, clinical risk management, policy administration, and actuarial capabilities. Feldman's earlier experience includes leadership roles at Berkley, Reunion Health Services, and Liberty Mutual, where he drove profitable growth, managed renewal persistency, and cultivated strong relationships with carriers and brokers.

"I am honored to join the C&F Stop Loss team at such an exciting time for the business," said Feldman. "Crum & Forster's commitment to disciplined underwriting, thoughtful growth, and strong client and broker partnerships aligns closely with my own approach. I look forward to working with the team to expand our capabilities, deliver even greater value to our partners, and continue building on the strong foundation already in place."

Feldman holds a Master of Business Administration from Millsaps College's Else School of Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University. In 2025, he was named to Captive International's FORTY Under 40 list.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster, rated "A+" Superior by AM Best (2025), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and dynamic distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through our innovative captive structure as well as through various partnerships with affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Instagram.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contact

Amy Whilldin

VP, Public Relations & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster