Crum & Forster's Lauren Train Receives Zywave Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year - Actuary/Modeler Award

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) is proud to announce that Lauren Train, Vice President and Actuary, Financial Lines, has been honored with the "Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Actuary/Modeler" award at the 13th annual Cyber Risk Awards, hosted by Zywave. Held at Gotham Hall in New York City, the event celebrated leading individuals and firms across the cyber risk industry.

Ms. Train was selected as a key figure in the field and was recognized for advancing and strengthening the treatment of cyber risk over the past year. Her work has contributed to C&F's outstanding success and industry leadership in Cyber Risk Insurance through innovative pricing models, analytical tools, and close collaboration with underwriting and claims teams—translating emerging cyber trends into actionable intelligence.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from Zywave," said Train. "Cyber risk is constantly evolving, and it takes strong collaboration across all teams including actuarial, underwriting, claims, product, and digital to stay ahead of emerging trends. I'm proud to work with a team at C&F that leverages advanced analytics, data, insights and cross functional collaboration to make cyber insurance coverage more responsive and easier for customers."

A Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society with more than 15 years of analytics experience, Ms. Train specializes in cyber and financial lines. Over the course of her career, she has developed pricing analytics across a wide spectrum of insurance products leading development and implementation. Beyond her technical expertise, she is recognized for raising the bar for those around her—mentoring her team and fostering C&F's culture of high performance.

"It doesn't take long to recognize the quality of work, partnership, and leadership that Lauren brings to any group. She is a large part of what makes C&F and our team stand out," said Alex Morrone, Chief Financial Officer, Commercial Lines Division at Crum & Forster. "Lauren not only brings strong technical acumen, but she is also an influential part of the culture and strategy here at C&F. It's no surprise to see her recognized in the industry."

Drawing from Zywave's network of insurance professionals dedicated to advancing cyber risk, the annual Cyber Risk Awards are awarded through a "People's Choice" voting process that recognizes the industry's top performers.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F companies had $6.2 billion in gross written premium in 2025, and the insurance companies of C&F are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best (2025).

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