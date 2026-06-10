Crum & Forster Wins Silver and Bronze Showcase Awards from the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) today announced that its Marketing and Corporate Communications team earned four Showcase Awards from the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA). Selected from a competitive field of submissions, the winning entries showcase the team's creativity, strategic execution and commitment to results.

"This recognition reflects the impact our work is having for C&F and across insurance industry," said Hallie Harenski, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Crum & Forster. "It also speaks to the talent, expertise and continued focus on success metrics, and to the strong cross-functional collaboration behind everything we do. Whether we're supporting product launches, advancing thought leadership, enhancing employee engagement or elevating brand storytelling, our focus is on strengthening C&F's position in the market, building stronger audience connections and helping support long-term growth."

The Showcase Awards were presented during the 68th IMCA Showcase Awards at the IMCA Ignite conference, held June 8–10 in Savannah, Georgia. The annual program recognizes excellence in insurance marketing and communications.

"Earning four IMCA Showcase Awards is a powerful testament to our Marketing Communications team's creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication to telling the C&F story," said Marc Adee, Chief Executive Officer of Crum & Forster. "These honors reflect not only the talent of our team, but also the strength of our brand and the meaningful work happening across our organization every day. Their work elevates how we connect and strengthen relationships with our customers, partners, and colleagues—bringing the C&F brand to life with clarity, purpose, and impact."

C&F received two silver awards for campaigns in the Advertising and Promotional Campaign, and Corporate Communications and Public Relations Campaign categories that strengthened the company's voice in the market. These included the launch campaign for C&F Employer Medical Gap Insurance product, and the thought leadership campaign supporting The Once & Future C&F, authored by CEO Marc Adee.

C&F also earned two bronze awards in the In-Person Relationship Building Event and Employee Communications Campaign categories. Winning initiatives included the Accident & Health Division's 25th Anniversary Celebration, and the Internal AI campaign which helped increase engagement with the company's proprietary AI tool across the organization. Together, these efforts reflected the company's belief that insurance is a relationship business, and that its events-driven culture and forward-looking approach help drive growth internally and externally.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F companies had $6.2 billion in gross written premium in 2025, and the insurance companies of C&F are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best (2025).

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The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

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SOURCE Crum & Forster