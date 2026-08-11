Crum & Forster Surety Division Promotes Troy DeLuca as Senior Vice President, Contract Surety Field Operations Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) Surety Division announces the promotion of Troy DeLuca to Senior Vice President, Contract Surety – Field Operations Officer. In this role, DeLuca will lead the field underwriting teams across the western United States, with responsibility for driving new business production, retention, rate, and portfolio mix, while strengthening relationships with brokers and producers across the region. He will also work closely with regional underwriting leadership to support team development and long-term continuity across the region.

"Troy brings exceptional contract surety expertise, a strong track record of profitable growth, and a deep commitment to building high-performing underwriting teams," said Brock Masterson, Senior Vice President of Surety at Crum & Forster. "As C&F continues to grow our Surety business, we remain focused on disciplined underwriting, strong field execution, and enduring broker and producer relationships. Troy's leadership experience, market knowledge, and long-standing industry relationships position him well for this role and will further strengthen our ability to deliver responsive, relationship-driven solutions across the western United States."

DeLuca joined C&F in 2023 and brings more than 25 years of surety experience, with progressive leadership roles spanning underwriting, territory management, business development, and staff leadership. Prior to joining C&F, he served as Regional Surety Manager & Regional Vice President at Intact Insurance/Surety and The Guarantee Company of North America, where he led marketing, production, budgeting, forecasting, and staff management across a multi-state territory.

"I'm honored to take on this new role at C&F and continue working with our Surety team," said DeLuca. "C&F has built a strong reputation for underwriting expertise, responsiveness, and strong broker and producer relationships. I am especially excited by the opportunity to work with the field teams to drive meaningful results—supporting continued growth, strengthening our market presence, and delivering for our partners and customers."

DeLuca holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a B.S. in Finance from the University of Utah. He has been actively involved in several industry associations, including the Utah Surety Association, where he served as President, Vice President, and Secretary. He is also active with the National Association of Surety Bond Producers (NASBP), Associated Builders and Contractors of Utah (ABC of Utah), Associated General Contractors (AGC), and several contractor and subcontractor organizations, and regularly provides surety education seminars.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F companies had $6.2 billion in gross written premium in 2025, and the insurance companies of C&F are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best (2025).

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SOURCE Crum & Forster Holdings Inc