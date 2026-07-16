Crum & Forster Accident & Health Division Appoints Matthew Cooper as Vice President, Stop Loss Sales

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) Division announces that Matthew Cooper has joined the C&F Stop Loss (CFSL) Sales team within the Medical Business Unit (MBU) as Vice President. In this role, Cooper will lead the CFSL Sales team and partner closely with CFSL and MBU leadership to drive growth across all U.S regions, with a focus on new business sales, renewal performance, producer relationships, and alignment across Sales, Underwriting, Claims, and other key functional teams.

"Matt brings outstanding stop loss insurance market knowledge, deep producer relationships, and a proven record of building high-performing sales organizations," said David Webb, Senior Vice President, C&F Stop Loss at Crum & Forster. "His leadership experience, strategic mindset, and collaborative approach make him an excellent addition to our team as we continue to expand our market presence, strengthen our producer partnerships, and drive profitable growth across the business."

Cooper brings 30 years of sales and sales leadership experience across the stop loss insurance market. He joins C&F from Reinsurance Group of America, where he served as Vice President of Business Development – Stop Loss and led the national go-to-market strategy for Employer Stop Loss. Prior to that, he held leadership and sales roles at Berkley Accident and Health and Arizona Benefit Plans. Throughout his career, Cooper has built expertise in sales leadership, market expansion, producer strategy, and cross-functional partnerships.

"I'm excited to join Crum & Forster and the Accident & Health Division at such an important time within the business," said Cooper. "C&F has built a strong reputation in the market through its underwriting expertise, service commitment, and collaborative culture. I look forward to working with the CFSL insurance team and our partners across the Medical Business Unit to help deliver positive outcomes and strong results nationwide."

Cooper holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and completed Target Account Selling Sales Training. He has also been active in several industry organizations, including the Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), Self-Insurance Institute of America, Pharmaceutical Benefit Management Institute, and National Association of Health Underwriters, and served as a contributing author to the HCAA's Certified Self-Funding Specialist (CSFS) designation.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster, rated "A+" Superior by AM Best (2025), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and dynamic distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through our innovative captive structure as well as through various partnerships with affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.

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SOURCE Crum & Forster Holdings Inc