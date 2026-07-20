Crum & Forster Named to Aon's 2026 Ward's 50 List of Top-Performing Property & Casualty Insurance Companies

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) has been named to Aon's 2026 Ward's 50 list, recognizing the top-performing property-casualty insurance companies in the United States. The Ward's 50 is an annual analysis conducted by Aon's Strategy and Technology Group and is now in its 36th year.

For the 2026 property-casualty list, nearly 3,000 U.S. insurers were evaluated. Companies named to the Ward's 50 must meet rigorous financial stability requirements and are assessed on their ability to grow while maintaining capital strength and underwriting discipline over time.

"Crum & Forster is honored to be named to Ward's 50 list," said Marc Adee, CEO of Crum & Forster. "This recognition reflects the strength of our underwriting discipline, the consistency of our financial performance, and the dedication of our employees across the organization—all of which contribute to C&F being a great company to do business with. It is especially meaningful because it recognizes sustained results over time and reinforces the value we strive to deliver to our policyholders, brokers, agents, and business partners every day."

According to Aon, the Ward's 50 methodology is grounded in evaluating companies' key performance metrics. To qualify, companies must meet minimum thresholds for premium and surplus levels, profitability, capital strength, and growth, and are then ranked based on metrics such as return on equity, return on assets, return on total revenue, premium growth, surplus growth, and combined ratio.

"We recognize Crum & Forster for outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance over a five-year period," said Jeff Rieder, head of performance benchmarking for the Strategy and Technology Group at Aon, the leading provider of benchmarking and best practices studies for insurance companies. "In selecting the Ward's 50, we analyze the performance of approximately 3,000 property-casualty insurers and identify companies that pass financial stability requirements and measure their ability to grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results."

Ward's 50 recognizes insurers that have demonstrated sustained financial strength, underwriting discipline, capital management, and consistent performance in changing market conditions. For customers, brokers, agents, and business partners, this recognition reinforces confidence in C&F as a stable, dependable insurance partner committed to delivering long-term value.

For more information about Crum & Forster, visit: https://www.cfins.com.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F companies had $6.2 billion in gross written premium in 2025, and the insurance companies of C&F are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best (2025).

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SOURCE Crum & Forster Holdings Inc