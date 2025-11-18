Crumdale Specialty Adds to Their List of Network Partners by Teaming with HPS/PayMedix to Expand Level-Funded Plan Access and Improve Healthcare Affordability in Wisconsin

PHILADELPHIA and MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crumdale Specialty, a national leader in self-funded employee benefits and pharmacy cost-containment, today announced a strategic partnership with HPS/PayMedix to enhance level-funded and self-funded healthcare offerings for employers throughout Wisconsin.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to building smarter, more transparent healthcare solutions for employers and members alike," said Matthew Naylor, CEO of Crumdale Specialty. "HPS/PayMedix brings a unique combination of provider access and member-centric billing that aligns perfectly with Crumdale's strategy of removing friction and unlocking value. Together, we're delivering a better experience at every touchpoint—plan, provider, and patient."

Crumdale is deeply committed to the principles of self-funded optimization and seamless data integration. These efforts are designed to achieve not only lower costs but also improved outcomes for their clients. By harnessing the power of innovative technologies and strategic data analysis, they strive to deliver exceptional value and superior results.

Crumdale's Health Plan Services platform combines best-in-class components of an integrated health plan with powerful data and AI capabilities that help employers identify savings, manage risk, and improve member outcomes. From level-funded and traditional self-funded arrangements to high-performance captive solutions, Crumdale leverages real-time analytics and predictive modeling to uncover cost drivers and guide smarter decisions. By uniting TPA administration, network solutions, member advocacy, and data intelligence on one connected platform, Crumdale empowers brokers and employers to deliver plans that are both financially efficient and member-focused.

Through this new collaboration, Crumdale will integrate the HPS provider network, which spans over 100 hospitals, 30,000 physicians, 1,200 clinics, and 630 behavioral health providers across Wisconsin. This expansive coverage allows Crumdale's preferred broker partners to offer more competitive access to care across two-thirds of the state.

The partnership also incorporates PayMedix's national consolidated billing and payment platform, which includes its proprietary SuperEOB®—a single, clear monthly statement that consolidates all in-network medical claims. Members pay no upfront costs at PayMedix contracted providers and receive interest-free financing options with no credit checks, making care more accessible across income and credit profiles.

"We are excited that Crumdale has chosen HPS/PayMedix in their list of network partners to help bring affordable care on a level-funded basis to more employers in the Wisconsin market," said Brian Marsella, President of HPS/PayMedix. "Their proven track record, particularly of helping employers move to more cost-effective solutions, is a strong fit for our mission of delivering simpler healthcare access with better financial outcomes."

Both organizations are excited by the opportunity to come together and further their shared desire to create more connected and compassionate member experiences.

About Crumdale Specialty

Crumdale Specialty is a fast-growing, tech-forward benefits organization delivering self-funded health plans, pharmacy benefit carveouts, stop loss solutions, and strategic cost containment. With a national broker network, clinical expertise, and customized plan design, Crumdale empowers employers to control costs without compromising care. Learn more at www.crumdalespecialty.com.

About HPS/PayMedix

HPS is a comprehensive Wisconsin medical provider network combined with an integrated payment platform designed to simplify care for providers and members. Through guaranteed payments to providers, the SuperEOB® and interest-free financing, PayMedix removes financial barriers to care and creates a more equitable billing experience. For more information, visit www.paymedix.com or www.hps.md.

