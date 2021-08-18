Crummack Huseby Announces Newly Promoted Jamie Gould And Christine Hulka

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crummack Huseby Property Management, Inc., one of the largest Accredited Association Management Companies based in Southern California, today announced the appointment of Jamie Gould as its Vice President of Community Management, and Christine Hulka as its Director of Large Scale Management. These two promotions expand the executive leadership team and its commitment to grow its business service efforts across community management.

"Jamie and Christine have been integral to our success. I've been consistently impressed with their commitment to excellence. In her new role, Jamie will continue to deliver world-class customer service, ensuring consistency of our products and services for our clients. Christine will provide ready-made solutions to our communities, leveraging her experience and expertise on upcoming rejuvenation and refurbishment projects," said CEO Margo Crummack.

JAMIE GOULD, VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

Jamie joined Crummack Huseby Property Management, Inc. in 2015 as a Senior Community Association Manager. She quickly rose the ranks and was promoted to Director of New Project Development, where she cultivated client relationships in new developments and established communities throughout Southern California. Jamie will maintain Crummack Huseby's brand standards and deliver consistency in service offerings. In addition, Jamie will be responsible for employee and culture growth.

Jamie's primary role as Vice President of Community Management will be to mentor, lead, and create internal support for the Community Management team.

CHRISTINE HULKA, DIRECTOR OF LARGE SCALE MANAGEMENT

Christine Hulka is appointed Director of Large Scale Management. Christine joined Crummack Huseby in 2015 as a portfolio manager, and her impact on the company has led to numerous promotions within the Community Management division of the company. Christine was instrumental in realizing a large scale refurbishing project at Northpark Maintenance Association, located in Irvine, in her previous position as General Manager. Christine will now be responsible for managing large scale communities and their refurbishment to increase value for residents and communities.

Christine's primary role as Director of Large Scale Management will be to oversee the General Management team and create internal support for the Community Management team.

About Crummack Huseby Property Management Inc.,

Founded in 1999, Crummack Huseby Property Management Inc. manages many diverse HOA's and master-planned communities in Southern California. They have added value to communities by working with HOAs, homebuilders, and land developers through their collaborative and customized approach. Crummack Huseby's personalized philosophy to community management has allowed them to successfully discover and develop one-of-a-kind programs for new and existing communities. In addition, they offer professional business planning, governance, community management, financial only management, planning, and forecasting services for community associations. Founders Sandy Huseby and Margo Crummack both have more than 20 years of experience in Common Interest Development (CDI) management. For more information, go to www.ch-pm.com, email [email protected], or call toll-free at 888-399-9430.

