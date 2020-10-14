CRUNCH Bar® and Blaze Pizza® team Up To Make This Halloween A Little Sweeter

"CRUNCH has been delighting trick or treaters for generations. Every year, we all get a thrill when we visit the house that gives out the full-sized bars – which is why we're excited to be partnering with Blaze to recreate that experience," said Silvia Borla, Vice President of Marketing for Ferrero Chocolate Brands. "While life might be a little complicated right now, the delicious and unique combination of 100% real milk chocolate and crispy rice of a CRUNCH bar simply provides an uplifting moment to make our Halloween even more special."

The combination of Blaze's artisanal pizza with the 100% real chocolate and crisped rice found in every CRUNCH bar offers fans a sweet and salty treat this Halloween. Blaze locations will offer a total of 350 complimentary CRUNCH bars, one per person, with no purchase required for consumers to receive the free bar. The curbside and carry out promotion will begin at 4 p.m. and continue while supplies last. All Blaze restaurants and team members are following strict COVID-19 protocols, CDC guidelines, social distancing rules and PPE usage to ensure a safe experience this Halloween, as well as every other day of the year.

"At Blaze locations from coast to coast, our team members are passionate about creating a memorable experience for our customers, whether by making them a custom, scratch-made pizza or handing them a free, full-size CRUNCH bar this Halloween," said Vincent Szwajkowski, Blaze Pizza's Chief Marketing Officer. "While trick-or-treating might look a little different this year, we are excited to be able to provide everyone some extra fun at our restaurants on October 31."

For those unable to visit a Blaze location on Halloween, CRUNCH single bars are available nationwide for $1.19 at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores. For more in4formation, please visit www.CrunchBar.com .

About CRUNCH

First introduced in 1938, CRUNCH® brings together a mouth-watering and simple combination of 100% real milk chocolate and scrumptious crisped rice. Keep up with the latest news about Crunch at www.crunchbar.com and on all social platforms, including Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .



About FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and share joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger®, Crunch®, Baby Ruth®, Raisinets®, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and eight plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram or visit us at www.ferrerousa.com.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Whether "walking the line" in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. Previously ranked #1 "brand of the year" in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates more than 345 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com and www.facebook.com/blazepizza .

