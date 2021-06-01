CRUNCH®, BUTTERFINGER® & BABY RUTH® RELEASE LIMITED-EDITION CHOCOLATE BARS TO SUPPORT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS®.

The new packages each feature a piece of artwork drawn by various CMN Hospitals Champions, who are child ambassadors that advocate for the charitable need of children's hospitals across the United States. The creative images on the bars are meant to represent an imaginative, fond or memorable moment in their lives. From now until August 13, 2021, CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth will donate a percentage of the retail purchase price from all participating products (limited-edition and regularly packaged singles, share packs and fun size bags), up to $350,000, to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"We're very excited to partner with this great non-profit organization and invite our customers to join us in our journey to support all the futures made possible by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said Mark Wakefield, Senior Vice President Marketing, Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate & Nutella. "Just like Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth aim to create moments that bring people together every day."



As part of the donation, Butterfinger has also committed to raising funds by collaborating with Extra Life, a program affiliated with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Extra Life has deep roots in the gaming community and supports over 170 hospitals across North America. On June 3, 2021, Butterfinger and Extra Life will host a fundraising stream for gamers to play Final Fantasy XIV.

"We are thrilled to welcome aboard Ferrero as a new partner of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "Through retail engagement and programs like Extra Life, CMN Hospitals and Ferrero make giving easy and create a connection to a greater cause. We know there's power in numbers and when we make it easy for everyone to give back to their community, our collective impact grows exponentially."

CRUNCH, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth know the power of chocolate and understand how even a single bite can bring a moment of joy, excitement and togetherness. Together with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Ferrero commits to manifesting these moments and supporting a cause to improve children's futures.

For more information on the campaign and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Champions, visit www.crunchbar.com/cmnhospitals, and follow along on social with the official hashtag #RaisingtheBar2021 and brand handles, @CrunchBar, @Butterfinger, @BabyRuth



About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

About CMN Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

Media contact: Amanda Yodice, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero USA