Crunch Celebrates Franchisees and 30th Anniversary at Annual Convention

"It is always a great experience to get together with the incredible Crunch Franchise family to reconnect as a group, share ideas and celebrate everything we have accomplished together," said Ben Midgley, CEO & Founding Partner of Crunch Franchise. "Our franchisees and vendors are the best in the business, and we are so thankful for all of their hard work, energy and support of our collective mission."

The four-day gathering, which was supported by Crunch Franchise's vendor network, was primarily hosted at the Nashville J.W. Marriott in Downtown Nashville. A vendor showcase held in a dedicated conference hall enabled franchisees to meet Crunch Franchise vendors and learn about their new products and services.

Crunch's annual Franchisee Awards Ceremony took place at the Country Music Hall Of Fame's storied CMA Theater, and was accompanied by a closing party in the Hall of Fame's Event Hall overlooking the Nashville skyline.

Awards were given in 38 categories. Top award winners included:

Crunch U Excellence Award: Tim & Tara Delorenzo

Excellence in Group Fitness: Lisa Julien

Rookie of the Year: Greg Tibbs

Crunch Cares Award: Pablo & Hemy Ortiz

The 10k Award: Bay Area Crunchers LLC

Award: Bay Area Crunchers LLC Developer of the Year: JF Fitness of North America LLC

Franchisee of the Year: CR Fitness Holdings LLC

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 315 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

