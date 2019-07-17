Crunch Cravings with New OPTIMUM NUTRITION Protein Ridges in Four Savory Flavors

"OPTIMUM NUTRITION constantly innovates to satisfy tastes," said Sarah Teeter, Director of Marketing for ON. "Not everyone is looking to satisfy a sweet tooth – Protein Ridges are the perfect anytime snack when you want something satisfyingly crunchy with a savory kick, and a great protein-rich alternative to traditional chips or crackers."

Each one-bag serving of ON Protein Ridges delivers 15 grams of whey protein, 170 calories and, depending on the flavor, two to three grams of sugar and 14 to 16 grams of carbohydrates. Protein Ridges are gluten-free and available in four flavors: Sour Cream, BBQ, Honey Sriracha and Cheese.

"Protein Ridges are just the latest addition to a growing family of ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products from ON," said Teeter. "People want convenient options that also feed their desire to make good nutritional choices."

A 2019 survey of the snack industry* shows that 73% of consumers don't plan their snacks – they want to be able to grab something convenient when they need it. 49% view snacks as part of a healthy eating plan throughout the day and 66% snack in order to "fuel their day," which explains why snacks with functional ingredients like protein is one of the fastest-growing snacking categories.

ON Protein Ridges are available at sports nutrition retailers and online. For more information on Protein Ridges and other ON products visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION

OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world.

* 2019 Information Resources Inc. (IRI) State of the Snack Industry Report

SOURCE OPTIMUM NUTRITION

