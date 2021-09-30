Crunch Fitness & ThirdLove Partner with Pop Culture Icon Dame Olivia Newton-John To Raise Money and Awareness for Cancer Treatment Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness and ThirdLove are thrilled to announce the two brands have partnered with four-time Grammy winner, Dame Olivia Newton-John and Primary Wave to help raise awareness and money towards cancer treatment research, specifically drawing attention to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

Beginning October 1st, Crunch Fitness is launching a sweepstakes in the U.S. where consumers will have the chance to win a trip of a lifetime. The journey for two flies the winners to Los Angeles on United Airlines, where they'll spend three nights, including hotel accommodations, spend a day at Universal Studios Hollywood, and participate in a virtual meet and greet with Olivia Newton-John via ZOOM. Entrants to this sweepstakes will be encouraged to make a donation to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund administered by CAF America. Learn more, enter the sweepstakes and donate at www.CrunchPhysical40th.com. The sweepstakes will close on October 31st.

In recognition of the Deluxe Edition 40th Anniversary release of Newton-John's "Physical," Crunch locations around the world will be hosting a group fitness event on October 20th in an attempt to set a world record title for the most people performing lying lateral leg raises simultaneously (to mimic the leg move in the iconic Physical music video). Crunch Fitness invites members and non-members to help us make history in honor of this iconic anniversary. To find your nearest participating Crunch Fitness location or to sign up today, visit www.CrunchPhysical40th.com. In addition, a "Physical" TikTok challenge featuring a dance choreographed by a Crunch Fitness expert will also launch in October.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with Crunch and ThirdLove for this special 40th anniversary of Physical," said Olivia Newton-John. "Both brands fit perfectly for 'getting physical' and I'm thrilled that they are helping raise money and awareness for my ONJ Foundation Fund, a fund supporting pioneering research into plant medicine for cancer."

"At Crunch, we provide our members with more than just a fitness experience. We're a diverse community that seeks to encourage, empower, entertain to help others live a better life," said Jim Rowley, CEO Crunch Worldwide. "That's why we are thrilled to be partnering with Olivia and the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFF) to help raise money for research to fight cancer. Unfortunately, there is a high probability that cancer will impact everyone at some point in their lives, either directly through a diagnosis or indirectly through a friend or loved one. My mother passed from cancer, so the importance of this partnership touches home for me."

"We at ThirdLove are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone with Olivia Newton-John alongside the launch of our activewear line," said Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and CEO of ThirdLove. "We are proud to harness the power of being active, having fun and getting physical all for a good cause."

"In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Olivia Newton-John's groundbreaking hit single 'Physical,' Primary Wave Music is honored to have put together this partnership with Olivia, Crunch Fitness and ThirdLove, which will not only celebrate her music but also support the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund," said Joshua Rothstein, Partnership Marketing Manager, Primary Wave.

Visit CrunchPhysical40th.com to learn more about this exciting partnership.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a 'No Judgments' philosophy. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 390 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

About Primary Wave

Primary Wave Music is the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world. The company is home to some of the most iconic songwriters, artists, and record labels across the history of recorded music, including Sun Records, Bob Marley, Stevie Nicks, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Burt Bacharach, Prince, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Charles, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, War, Robbie Robertson, Count Basie, Sly & The Family Stone, Boston, Alice Cooper, Paul Anka, Boy George, and Culture Club, Allee Willis, Leon Russell, Free, Toots & The Maytals, Steve Cropper, Glenn Gould, Air Supply, Holly Knight, Godsmack, Disturbed, Devo, Donny Hathaway, Steve Kipner, Nicky Chinn, Noel Hogan (Cranberries), Dan Wilson, KT Tunstall, Gin Blossoms, Patrick Leonard, Sturken & Rogers, and many more. The songs represented by Primary Wave include over 700 Top 10 singles and over 300 #1 hits. Throughout the company's 15-year existence, Primary Wave Music has embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, offering and executing proactive one-of-a-kind ideas, unique services, and marketing campaigns for our artists. Primary Wave has earned a stellar reputation for being forward-thinking and re-introducing classic artists and their music into the modern marketplace, as well as nurturing young talent to become legends themselves. This success is based upon our team of seasoned and creative executives collaboratively working together closely with our artists as partners. As a company, we strive for excellence in the pursuit of iconic artists and catalogs that not only reflect great artistry but impact and influence culture.

About ThirdLove

ThirdLove is a multi-generational women's lifestyle brand focused on elevated essentials across bras, underwear, loungewear, and more, which are designed to support women feeling effortlessly comfortable and confident. To date, over 19 million women have found their fit with ThirdLove's original Fit Finder® quiz and can now experience the next-generation 3D interactive fit and style experience via ThirdLove's new virtual Fitting Room . ThirdLove supports the broader community through its TL Effect program, created to encourage and support early-stage companies run by female entrepreneurs of color and through the donation of more than $40 million worth of products to women in need. To learn more, visit www.thirdlove.com .

About the ONJ Foundation Fund:

Dame Olivia Newton-John has established the ONJ Foundation Fund, a Fund which supports programs that drive global change through funding cutting-edge research and treatment programs, with a particular interest in plant medicine. These investments in new scientific research and evidence-based wellness programs aim to educate patients and their carers around the globe about holistic care options for people affected by cancer. CAF America administers the ONJ Foundation Fund and is a registered 501(c)3 public charity (EIN 43-1634280). ONJFoundationFund.org.

