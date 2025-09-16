Crunch Fitness Announces Appointment of Chris Flowers, Former Deputy General Counsel of Restore Hyper Wellness, as General Counsel

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness , a leading high-value, low-price gym, today announces the appointment of Chris Flowers as the company's new General Counsel. In his role, Flowers will oversee Crunch's legal operations and support the company's domestic and international franchise administration, advising the executive team and working directly with franchise owners to fuel the brand's continued growth.

"Bringing Chris on board as our General Counsel strengthens the Crunch team," said Jim Rowley, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "His strong background in corporate law and the fitness and wellness industries equips us with the legal insight we need to support our fast-growing business and franchise network."

Flowers brings over a decade of legal experience across corporate law, litigation, and in-house counsel roles, along with experience managing complex franchise systems for high-growth companies. He most recently served as Deputy General Counsel at Restore Hyper Wellness, where he also held positions as interim General Counsel and Assistant General Counsel. Earlier in his career, he served as In-House Counsel at Camp Gladiator and a litigation attorney at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons L.L.P. and Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

"Chris is joining Crunch at exactly the right moment," added Chequan Lewis, President of Crunch Fitness. "As our brand expands across new markets, both in the U.S. and internationally, his legal experience and leadership will be invaluable in guiding us through the next phase of growth. With Chris in this role, we can focus on strengthening relationships with franchisees and communities while keeping the Crunch experience front and center."

"I'm excited to join Crunch at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Chris Flowers, General Counsel of Crunch Fitness. "Crunch has built a brand that not only makes serious fitness fun but also fosters community and inclusivity, which deeply resonates with members. For me, this position is the perfect intersection of passion and purpose. Applying my skills in the legal profession for an incredible company, and to be a part of a transformative team whose collective work with committed franchise partners is making a real impact on people's lives, is a thrill for me."

Flowers holds a Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School, where he was a Godfrey and Kahn, S.C. Fellow, and a B.A./M.A. in Communication and Rhetoric from the University at Albany, where he graduated summa cum laude.

Crunch extends gratitude to its longtime legal partners Tony Bakos and AJ Bakos at the AJB Law Group for their decades of dedicated service and guidance. Their counsel and partnership have been invaluable in supporting the brand's growth and success.

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was named in the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.crunch.com .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

