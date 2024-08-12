Crunch Fitness Announces Appointment of Molly Long to Chief Operating Officer

Long serves as Chief Experience Officer at Crunch, driving innovation and advancing member experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness , a leading high-value, low-price gym, is pleased to announce the appointment of Molly Long, its Chief Experience Officer, as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 12, 2024.

Since 2023, Long has played a pivotal role in enhancing the member experience by driving club innovation and redefining the entire member journey. Bringing 14 years of experience between her time at Crunch and 7-Eleven, Long has a proven track record for leading transformational change and championing the member experience for large organizations.

"We are thrilled to appoint Molly as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Jim Rowley, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "We're looking forward to Molly bringing her profound expertise, enthusiasm, and drive to this new role as she looks to enhance the company's daily operations, support our franchise network, and greatly impact Crunch's greater strategic goals. Molly's dedication to the Crunch brand has been instrumental, and we believe that she is uniquely qualified to step into this role."

In Long's new role as COO, she will be responsible for driving operational excellence, delivering high-quality experiences to members, and supporting the company's growth and long-term vision.

"Molly is a seasoned veteran who has made a remarkable impact and deepened our commitment to growth and operational excellence," said Chequan Lewis, President of Crunch Fitness. "She arrived with a mission to enhance the member experience and improve the entire member journey. In her relentless pursuit of excellence, Molly has engaged franchise partners, turned ideas into tangible products, and enhanced the experience of our members. With this wealth of experience, we are confident that Molly is ready to help lead Crunch into our next growth phase as COO."

This appointment marks a significant step in Crunch Fitness' ongoing commitment to driving growth, promoting excellence, and prioritizing innovation while delivering value to its members, team members, and franchisees.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer and further support the team as we forge ahead in the fitness space," said Molly Long, COO of Crunch Fitness. "In driving day-to-day business objectives across our business and in partnership with our franchisees while supporting long-term growth strategies, I'm excited about what's ahead at Crunch."

Crunch recently celebrated a milestone year at its global Franchise Convention, where the team celebrated its 35th anniversary, its #1 fitness spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, and the achievements of its exceptional franchise network. This appointment of Long comes as Crunch continues to lay a path for significant growth and expansion.

For more information about Crunch, its leadership team, and its latest initiatives, please visit www.crunch.com .

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2.7 million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe

SOURCE Crunch Fitness