Crunch Fitness Appoints Chequan Lewis Chief Executive Officer; Jim Rowley Named Executive Chairman

Leadership transition reflects continued growth and long-term succession planning for one of the world's fastest-growing fitness brands

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the appointment of Chequan Lewis as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Lewis succeeds Jim Rowley, who has transitioned to Executive Chairman. The leadership transition was announced at the opening of the company's 2026 Global Franchise Convention in San Antonio, the largest gathering in Crunch's history.

Since joining Crunch as President, Lewis has worked alongside Rowley to help lead one of the company's most successful periods, driving significant unit growth, improving operational performance, and fueling innovation across the brand. Together, they have helped expand Crunch into a $1.5B systemwide enterprise with more than 550 locations serving 3.5 million members worldwide.

As CEO, Lewis will lead the company, overseeing day-to-day operations, member-experience innovations, and branding and marketing. He will also shape and execute Crunch's ambitious long-term growth strategy. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Crunch's journey, reflecting the evolution of a leadership partnership between Lewis and Rowley, who work closely to drive franchise success, strengthen operations, and expand the brand's global footprint.

"Crunch has never been stronger, and that strength reflects years of close collaboration with Jim, our franchise partners, and our teams across the brand, who have built something special over time," said Chequan Lewis, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "I'm honored to step into the CEO role and continue that partnership, building on the foundation we've created together. As we enter this next chapter, our focus remains clear: to support our franchise network, invest in innovation, and grow the Crunch community in a disciplined way while staying true to the culture, values, and 'No Judgments, No Limits' experience that define this brand."

Rowley will remain actively involved in the business as Executive Chairman, focusing on the company's vision, long-term strategy, and overall performance. Since joining Crunch in 2009, Rowley has helped guide the company through a transformative period of accelerated expansion, international growth, increased membership, and the recent strategic investment from Leonard Green & Partners.

"Crunch is on a mission, and it takes thousands of dedicated people across our system to bring that mission to life every day," said Jim Rowley, Executive Chairman of Crunch Fitness. "Chequan and I have built a close, trusted partnership, which gives me real confidence in his leadership as he steps into the CEO role. I'm excited to move into a role focused on strategy, results, and performance—helping guide our current priorities and future plans that will shape the next phase of Crunch's growth."

For more information, please visit www.crunch.com

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness