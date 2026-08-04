Crunch Franchise Expands in North Little Rock, Arkansas with New Crunch 3.0 Gym

Crunch North Little Rock will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch North Little Rock in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The $5 million, 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Fall 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures LLC, Crunch North Little Rock will be located at 4213 E McCain Blvd, creating a new fitness offering for residents of North Little Rock.

Crunch North Little Rock will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch North Little Rock will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Hot Yoga

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX ®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Relax & Recover ® - tanning, HydroMassage ® beds, red light therapy

- tanning, HydroMassage beds, red light therapy Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

When it opens, Crunch North Little Rock will become the second location in Arkansas for Fitness Ventures. Fitness Ventures is one of the largest Crunch Fitness franchisees in the country, operating 118 locations across 30 states and on pace to exceed 130 locations by year-end.

"We are excited to bring a bigger and better Crunch to North Little Rock. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!" said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures, LLC.

Prospective members can visit CrunchNorthLittleRock.com for more information about memberships and to lock in their rate. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down and one month free, plus a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within North Little Rock and is looking for individuals who are passionate about helping their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at CrunchNorthLittleRock.com.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Fitness Ventures:

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the largest Crunch Fitness franchisees in the United States and one of the fastest-growing operators in the high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness category. As of the time of this press release, the Company operates 118 locations across 30 states and is on pace to exceed 130 locations by year-end, with a robust pipeline of new club developments and acquisitions underway. Backed by Meaningful Partners, Fitness Ventures pairs a disciplined operating and development strategy with a relentless focus on execution - operating some of the highest-volume Crunch locations in the system and delivering industry-leading financial returns. The Company is also a category leader in applied AI, leveraging proprietary technology to drive performance across its portfolio. For more information, visit www.fitnessventuresllc.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness