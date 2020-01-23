Crunch Fitness Brings Comprehensive Experience With Apple Watch To Members At New York Signature Locations

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness announces Apple Watch integration at New York Crunch Signature locations including W83rd Street and FiDi. As an Apple Watch Connected fitness center, Crunch is committed to help members achieve their goals and transform their fitness experience using Apple Watch in and out of the gym.

At these Apple Watch Connected locations, members can use an Apple Watch app specifically designed for Crunch to easily reserve classes in advance and record their workouts. Additionally, members can take advantage of a unique incentive program, CrunchTime Active Rewards, where members can save on their monthly dues by completing weekly fitness challenges using Apple Watch.

At our Apple Watch Connected locations, members have access to Apple GymKit technology so with a quick tap of Apple Watch to select a range of treadmills, ellipticals, stair machines and stationary bikes, members get the most accurate measurements possible and the metrics on the machine match what they see on their wrist. Members are also able to quickly check-in to the club by loading their member credentials from the Crunch Member app into Wallet and these clubs accept Apple Pay as a convenient method of payment for retail items and personal training.

"Crunch is thrilled these New York locations are part of the Apple Watch Connected program. An overwhelming majority of our members choose iOS as their mobile platform of choice and we're seeing widespread adoption of Apple Watch by members in our club," said Chad Waetzig, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Branding at Crunch. "With the convenience and great fitness and activity tracking features of Apple Watch, we feel we're able to bring our members next level integration by building an entire experience around this device. And we're fully intending to expand the Apple Watch Connected program across more Crunch Signature and Crunch Fitness gyms in 2020 and beyond."

"Today, everything is digital and Apple Watch helps our members achieve a healthy and active lifestyle. This new program takes Apple Watch a step further for our members with Apple GymKit technology, club check-in capabilities, online class bookings and fitness incentives and rewards. This whole experience helps our members keep track of their fitness goals in a fun and innovative way," said Keith Worts, CEO Crunch Signature.

