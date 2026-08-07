Crunch Fitness Deepens Bay Area Presence with Acquisition of Bay Area Crunchers Locations

Following the recent launch of Crunch San Rafael, the acquisition deepens Crunch's footprint in the Bay Area market ahead of the upcoming Crunch El Cerrito opening

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, a leading high-value, low-price gym, today announced the acquisition of the Bay Area Crunchers franchise group's eight locations in the Bay Area, further expanding the brand's presence in one of the fastest-growing strategic markets. The deal, which closed on August 1, will increase Crunch's Bay Area ownership to 16 clubs, with the opening of Crunch El Cerrito scheduled for Q1 2027.

"Growth is most impactful when it serves the people who count on us — our members and teams in the communities we're part of every day," said Chequan Lewis, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "Expanding our corporate presence in the Bay Area is about deepening our commitment to one of the most dynamic fitness markets in the country. With the San Rafael club opening earlier this year and El Cerrito set to open early next year, we're building real momentum here. We're especially excited to welcome Brian Calegari as our operating partner. His proven leadership and deep roots in the Bay Area are distinct assets that will help us continue to serve this community well, now and into the future."

The purchase consolidates all of Crunch's Bay Area clubs under a single owner, strengthening the foundation for continued growth.

"This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for both the Bay Area and the Crunch brand," said Brian Calegari, Operating Partner, Bay Area Crunchers. "With a strong, unified footprint and more openings ahead, we're building incredible momentum across the region and are well-positioned to bring the high-energy, high-value, and fun fitness experience Crunch is known for to even more communities."

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide while raising the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

For more information, please visit www.crunch.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness