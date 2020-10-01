Crunch Fitness Expands Footprint In New York With A New Signature Location In Midtown East

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness announces its continuing commitment to bringing back New York City better than ever. Crunch will swing open the doors to selling memberships at its brand-new, long-awaited Signature outpost in the heart of Midtown today with a target opening in Fall 2020.

Known for making serious fitness fun and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments,' this latest rendition from Crunch is situated below the Lexington Hotel, Autograph Collection located at 511 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10017.

The first 500 people to join will be designated as Founding Members, receiving the best membership rates and a limited-edition Crunch gift bag.

Crunch Midtown East looks to provide members with a slew of top-of-the-line options to get a sweat on and have fun at the same time. The new facility includes state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment, a specialized 60-foot functional training zone with turf, and designated areas for those looking to get individualized programs from Crunch's expert team of Personal Trainers.

This new location will be an Apple Watch Connected location, where members can use Apple Watch to track their workouts, use Apple Pay and earn rewards for working out through a unique incentive program. The incentive program, CrunchTime Active Rewards, helps members save on their monthly dues by completing weekly fitness challenges using Apple Watch. With a quick tap of Apple Watch on the gym's 29 GymKit-enabled cardio machines, members get accurate workout measurements with the console metrics matching what they see on their wrist. GymKit is available across the full range of treadmills, ellipticals, stair machines, and stationary bikes. Members can also quickly check-in to the club by loading their member credentials from the Crunch Member app into their Wallet. This club accepts Apple Pay as a convenient payment method for retail items and personal training.

Midtown East addresses COVID-19 through our "Crunch Commitment," which includes additional sanitation stations, increased disinfecting protocols, a layout that facilitates social distancing, the use of PPE by members and employees, contactless check-in, and more. Like all Crunch Signature gyms in New York, Midtown East uses airPHX, a patented technology that uses atmospheric cold plasma to change a small percentage of the air's oxygen molecules into a unique spectrum of oxidizing molecules that kill bacteria, viruses, and mold.

Once the state gives us the green light, the club will be rolling out a full schedule of Crunch's Signature group fitness classes, housed in an expansive studio. Full-service locker rooms featuring complimentary Rituals spa products and super plush towels provide members with everything needed to incorporate fitness into their lives.

"We have been working toward opening a Crunch in Midtown for quite some time now and couldn't be happier that it is finally happening during these difficult times," said Crunch Signature CEO, Keith Worts. "We are excited to be able to offer residents in this area a new outlet for their workouts in a top-notch facility that is full of energy. Midtown East is conveniently located near Grand Central Terminal and is great both for residents and commuters. We are fully committed to the city, and in doing our part to making it better than ever."

With the opening of Midtown East, Crunch now has 18 Signature locations in the New York City Metro area. A dedicated website, www.crunch.com/midtowneast, is offering exclusive membership deals for a limited time. The Enrollment Center is now open on the northeast corner of 48th and Lexington on Mon-Thurs 10 am-7 pm, Fri – 10 am-5 pm, and closed on the weekend.

Call (212) 448-7330 for more information on Crunch Midtown East. For additional information about other Crunch locations across the country, go to www.crunch.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

