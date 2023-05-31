Crunch Fitness Franchise Announces Newest Location in Matthews, North Carolina

MATTHEWS, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchisee, CR Fitness Holdings, a leading franchise of Crunch Fitness, today announced the upcoming Summer 2023 opening of Crunch Matthews, a $5 million, 37,000-square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Crunch Matthews is located in a newly renovated space in the Matthews Festival Shopping Plaza at 10404 E Independence Blvd.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Matthews will offer top-quality strength training equipment, hundreds of pieces of premier cardio equipment, Group Fitness Studio, the HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, Training Hub, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage® Tanning, spacious locker rooms and more.

CR Fitness Holdings LLC. is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 100 years of experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team currently operate 48 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. Two more locations in the Charlotte metro are set to open in 2023.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the community surrounding our newest location in Matthews," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing classes and personal training, there is something for everyone at an unbeatable value."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and offers a wide range of activities across gyms, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program. This is in addition to free weights, machines, cutting-edge equipment, and expert instructors and trainers.

Saturday June 3rd, prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/matthews for a one day, online only sale to join at discounted rates for memberships beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $120 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

CR Fitness is a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 425 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch