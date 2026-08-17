Crunch Fitness Franchise Group Nears 65 Clubs in Florida with Crunch Maitland Opening

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, today announced the opening of Crunch Maitland, its 63rd location in Florida, on Thursday, August 20. Located at 701 Maitland Boulevard, Suite 400, Maitland, Florida 32751, the new 43,000-square-foot Crunch Fitness club represents a $5 million investment in the community and brings Crunch's latest 3.0 club experience to the Orlando area.

Crunch Maitland features Crunch's latest 3.0 design, with expansive strength and cardio areas, Olympic squat racks, performance turf, HIITZone™, and dedicated studios for cycling, hot yoga, boxing, and Abs & Glutes. Members will also have access to premium recovery amenities, including HydroMassage®, tanning, saunas, contrast therapy featuring Frost Locker and infrared sauna, and other recovery offerings to support performance, recovery, and overall wellness.

The club will begin welcoming members during a soft opening on Thursday, August 20, at 5 a.m. The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature group fitness demonstrations, personal training specials, local vendors, and giveaways.

"Crunch Maitland is an important step in continuing to provide a premium fitness experience to the entire Orlando community at an affordable price," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Being the first Crunch club in Orlando to offer innovative contrast therapy featuring Frost Locker and Infrared Sauna reflects our commitment to our members and the fitness options we provide them."

The new club opening is expected to create more than 70 local jobs across personal training, group fitness, sales, operations, member services, and club leadership.

Prospective members can visit CrunchMaitland.com to learn more about membership options and grand opening offers. Memberships start at $9.99/month.

The opening marks another milestone in CR Fitness Holdings' continued expansion across Florida, with additional Crunch Fitness locations planned for the state including: Kissimmee West, Viera, Haines City, and St. Cloud.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, currently operates 63 Crunch gyms in the state of Florida and is on track to operate nearly 65 total by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group that currently serves over one million members across 98 Crunch Fitness locations.

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.