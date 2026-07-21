Crunch Fitness Franchisee Brings 20 New Clubs to Phoenix by 2027

Southwest Fitness Holdings Begins Expansion with Five Clubs Currently in Presale, Bringing Crunch's 3.0 Experience to the Market

PHOENIX, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, is expanding Crunch Fitness' presence in the Phoenix market with five new clubs currently in presale and plans to open 20 locations across the region by the end of 2027.

The first four locations are Ahwatukee, Arcadia, Mesa Grand, and Paradise Valley, which are expected to open by the end of 2026, followed by Crunch Arrowhead in mid-2027. Additional Phoenix-area locations are planned as the company continues to identify future development opportunities.

Front entrance of Crunch Arcadia, located at 4533 E Thomas Road in Arcadia, AZ.

"We're excited to bring Crunch to the Phoenix community and expand access to affordable fitness in the market," says Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Our goal is to create welcoming clubs that provide members with a variety of fitness options, including strength and cardio equipment, group fitness classes, personal training, and recovery amenities, all supported by Crunch's 'No Judgments' philosophy."

Upcoming Phoenix-area Crunch Fitness locations include:

Ahwatukee 5021 E Ray Road Phoenix

Arcadia 4533 E Thomas Road Arcadia

Arrowhead 8195 W Bell Road Peoria

Mesa Grand 1655 S Stapley Drive Mesa

Paradise Valley 10665 N Tatum Boulevard Phoenix

Each new Phoenix club will feature Crunch 3.0's design and range from approximately 33,000 to 48,000 square feet. Clubs will include cardio and strength equipment, group fitness studios, personal training, HIITZone, Ride cycling, Hot Studio, and Relax & Recover amenities. Some of the locations will also offer additional amenities, including Reform Pilates, Frost Locker, Abs & Glutes studios, steam rooms and 24/5 access.

The Phoenix expansion represents a significant investment in the local community, with each club representing an approximately $5 million investment and expected to create more than 70 jobs across personal training, group fitness, sales, operations, member services and club leadership. Collectively, the 20 planned locations are expected to bring more than 1,500 employment opportunities to the Phoenix region.

The expansion will also introduce Crunch Select, the brand's premium club concept, to the Phoenix market at select locations. Crunch Select combines an elevated club experience with the value and accessibility that Crunch is known for.

"We're incredibly excited about what we're bringing to Phoenix and the opportunity to introduce this community to the next generation of Crunch clubs," says Scrimale. "These locations represent some of the most innovative clubs we've built, combining expanded fitness and recovery offerings with the value and accessibility that have always defined Crunch. We believe Phoenix is ready for this experience, and we're thrilled to be part of the market's growth."

Prospective members can visit Crunch.com to reserve memberships at founding member rates, with options starting at $9.99 per month and no long-term contracts.

About Southwest Fitness Holdings, LLC

Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, currently operates 14 Crunch gyms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (as well as 5 coming soon to Arizona) - and is on track to operate nearly 20 total in Texas and Arizona by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group that currently serves over one million members across 98 Crunch Fitness locations.

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.