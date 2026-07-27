Crunch Fitness Franchisee Opens 14th Dallas-Fort Worth Club with Crunch McKinney

Six additional clubs coming soon to the area

DALLAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, is proud to announce the opening of Crunch McKinney, TX, its 14th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, on Thursday, July 30. Located at 8551 Eldorado Parkway, the approximately 40,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center represents a $12 million investment in the community and features Crunch's latest 3.0 club design.

Crunch McKinney will feature Crunch's latest 3.0 design, including cardio and strength equipment, Crunch Reform Pilates, group fitness studios, certified personal training, HIITZone™, Ride cycling, a Hot Studio and Relax & Recover amenities featuring an infrared sauna, HydroMassage® and tanning. Additional amenities include Olympic squat racks, a dedicated Glutes & Abs training space, performance turf and 24-hour weekday access.

The club will begin welcoming members during a soft opening on Thursday, July 30, at 5:00 a.m. The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature group fitness demonstrations, personal training specials, local vendors, and giveaways. A community preview event, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, will be held on Tuesday, July 28, from 4 to 8 p.m.

"We are proud to be launching our Crunch McKinney location for the Dallas-Fort Worth community," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "With premium amenities, top-tier equipment, and dynamic group fitness programming – including Crunch Reform Pilates™ – this club will bring something special to the community. Being open 24 hours a day, five days a week will make fitness available for everyone at this location."

The new club opening is expected to create more than 70 local jobs across personal training, group fitness, sales, operations, member services, and club leadership.

Prospective members can visit CrunchMcKinney.com to learn more about membership options and grand opening offers. Memberships start at $9.99/month.

The opening marks another milestone in Southwest Fitness Holdings' continued expansion across North Texas, with six additional Crunch Fitness locations planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth area: Benbrook, Burleson, Garland, Golden Triangle, McKinney North and Rayzor Ranch.

About Southwest Fitness Holdings, LLC

Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, currently operates 14 Crunch gyms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (as well as 5 coming soon to Arizona) - and is on track to operate nearly 20 total in Texas by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group that currently serves over one million members across 96 Crunch Fitness locations.

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.