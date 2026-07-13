CR Fitness Holdings Earns Six Awards at 2026 Crunch Convention

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, one of the largest and fastest growing franchise groups of Crunch Fitness, was recognized with six awards at the 2026 Crunch Fitness Convention this June in San Antonio, TX, honoring excellence in operations, leadership, growth, and member experience.

Three of the six awards achieved by CR Fitness:

Commitment to Excellence (Large Cohort)

5-Star Operations Group Average (Large Cohort)

James P. Rowley Award for Outstanding Frontline Leadership - Jaci Petrock

The awards recognize CR Fitness' continued commitment to operational excellence, exceptional member experiences, industry-leading personal training performance, and successful expansion across multiple markets.

"These awards are a reflection of the incredible dedication and passion of our entire team," said Tony Scirmale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Every club manager, personal trainer, front desk associate, sales representative, and support team member plays an important role in our success. We are honored to be recognized by Crunch Fitness and remain committed to raising the bar as we continue expanding into new communities."

CR Fitness Holdings continues to expand under an experience leadership team focused on operational excellence and sustainable growth.

CR Fitness remains on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by the end of 2026. Each new club opening creates more than 70 career opportunities within local communities across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, Member Services, and Club Leadership.

As the franchise group continues its national expansion across Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Arizona, CR Fitness remains committed to delivering the Crunch Fitness experience through high-quality equipment, innovative group fitness programming, personal training, and the brand's No Judgments philosophy.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is a leading franchise group of Crunch Fitness. Comprising subsidiaries CR Fitness Holdings LLC, Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, and Blue Ridge Fitness Holdings LLC, the organization currently operates 96 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee, with continued expansion into Arizona.

Media Contact:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.