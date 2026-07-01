Crunch Fitness Launches "Hot Winning Summer" Campaign, Giving Members the Chance to Bring a Friend and Win More Than $35,000 in Cash and Prizes

Nationwide challenge rewards gym-goers for bringing friends to Crunch, with one lucky winner taking home $10,000

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, one of the fitness industry's leading high-value, low-price gym brands, today announced the launch of Hot Winning Summer, a nationwide referral campaign encouraging members to work out with friends all summer long while competing for more than $35,000 in cash and prizes.

Running from July 1 through July 31, the campaign rewards current members for referring friends to join Crunch. Every successful referral earns a point towards members entering into the grand prize drawing, with one lucky first-place winner taking home $10,000, second place receiving $5,000, and third place earning $2,500.* Members will also have chances to win weekly raffles, including cash prizes and gift cards throughout the month, keeping the excitement going all summer long.

"Fitness is always more fun and motivating when you have someone to share the experience with," said Chad Waetzig, Chief Marketing Officer at Crunch Fitness. "Hot Winning Summer is about celebrating the community that makes Crunch special, while encouraging our members to introduce their family and friends to our affordable, 'No Judgments, No Limits' environment. Whether you're trying a new class, training for a fitness competition together, or simply holding each other accountable, bringing a workout buddy to Crunch can make serious exercise fun and could pay off in a big way this summer."

Members can participate by sharing a personalized referral link from the Crunch member app (available on iOS and Android) or the campaign landing page. Each friend who joins during the promotional period earns the referring member another entry in the grand prize drawing. Referred friends and family receive an exclusive offer to join, available only through the campaign. Individuals who receive a Hot Winning Summer member referral have until August 7 to take advantage of this special offer.

The campaign will be supported through a network of participating Crunch locations nationwide. Look out for local club activations and start referring friends today.

The Crunch Hot Winning Summer Program starts at 12:00:00 AM EDT on 7/1/2026 and ends at 11:59:59 PM EDT on 7/31/2026. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. States, D.C. and Puerto Rico who are at least 18 years of age and are current Crunch members in good standing. Void where prohibited. See Terms and Conditions for program requirements and restrictions, reward distributions and complete details at www.crunch.com/hotwinningsummer-rules. Sponsor: Crunch, LLC, P.O. Box 481, Elmsford, NY 10523.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

*Crunch Signature members in select markets will be competing for a grand prize of $5,000.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness