Crunch Franchise Brings Premier Fitness Destination to Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Crunch Fort Walton Beach will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Fort Walton Beach in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The $5 million, 37,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in early 2027, with presale starting this fall. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fit Fusion, Crunch Fort Walton Beach will be located at 546 Mary Esther Cut Off NW, creating a new fitness offering for residents of the Fort Walton Beach area.

Crunch Fort Walton Beach will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Fort Walton Beach will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes:

Crunch Reform Pilates TM

Pump Strength Training Studio

Hot Yoga Studio

Stretching Zone

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX®

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy and cryotherapy

Tanning

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Crunch Fort Walton Beach will feature two of Crunch's newest studio concepts: the Crunch Pump Strength Studio and the Crunch Reform Pilates™ Studio, both included with Peak Results Memberships.

The new Crunch Reform Pilates™ Studio brings one of the fitness industry's fastest-growing boutique modalities into an accessible, full-service gym environment without the premium price tag. Classes combine hands-on, instructor-led coaching with integrated virtual guidance to deliver a modern reformer Pilates experience, helping remove the cost and access barriers of standalone boutique studios by integrating reformer-based training with strength, cardio, recovery and community under one roof.

The club will also be one of the first to feature the new Pump Strength Training Studio, a dedicated space designed for progressive strength training through structured, coach-led programming with integrated digital guidance. Created in response to growing demand for strength training, the studio gives members a focused environment to build strength, track progress, and experience one of today's fastest-growing fitness trends, all included with their Crunch membership.

With the opening of Crunch Fort Walton Beach, Fit Fusion will operate two clubs in the Southern Region and 21 clubs nationwide. The franchisee has plans to open additional locations in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Denver, Colorado.

"We are thrilled to bring Crunch Fitness to Fort Walton Beach. The Crunch experience is a natural fit for the area's active coastal lifestyle and strong, family-friendly, military-connected community. We're excited to offer boutique-quality fitness without the boutique price, with memberships starting at $9.99 per month and options for a wide range of fitness goals and budgets. Crunch will give the community a place to challenge themselves, connect and feel stronger together," said Mike Goodsell, Chief Strategy & Development Officer of Fit Fusion.

Crunch Fort Walton Beach will be offering an exclusive limited-time promotion for its founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and receive their first month free, along with a limited-edition founding member t-shirt and free Crunch swag. Prospective members can also enter to win one of 10 free one-year memberships by visiting this link.

Crunch Fort Walton Beach is also expanding its team within the community and is looking for general managers, member service representatives, group fitness instructors and personal trainers who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at fitfusionteam.com/careers.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Fit Fusion:

Fit Fusion, LLC, is a rapidly scaling Crunch Fitness franchisee group founded in 2024, built by leaders with expertise in real estate, multi-unit operating, fitness and Crunch's legacy brand. Different by design, Fit Fusion pairs disciplined execution with a relentless focus on operational excellence and member outcomes. They scale through a proven growth engine of ground-up builds, acquisitions, and conversions anchored by a community-first approach. The company is on track to operate 30 clubs across the United States by 2026, with locations in major markets including Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Cleveland, and is expanding into additional regions. For more information visit FitFusionTeam.com

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 4 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness